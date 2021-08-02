Making sure your employees have everything they need is crucial to keeping your business on track and thriving. Whether you're managing a small or medium-sized business, Verizon has some of the best deals around on Unlimited wireless plans for your company and even some huge discounts on the latest smartphones.

Verizon's Business Unlimited plans offer 5G, data and call filter features that your business can truly rely on with prices starting as low as $30 per line. Verizon even allows you to mix-and-match plans so each employee has exactly what they need for the job.

Typically, you can find some excellent trade-in offers at Verizon too; by sending in an older device that's no longer needed, you can score huge savings on a new phone though these offers also usually require you to add a line on a Business Unlimited plan in the process.

Best Verizon Business Deals

Samsung Galaxy S21 | Free at Verizon Verizon is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB device for free when you add a new line on a Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan and trade-in an eligible device. Verizon allows for up to 10 trade-ins per order. You'll also score a $300 credit when you transfer your number to help with the cost of switching carriers. Shop at Verizon Motorola one 5G UW ace | Free at Verizon The Motorola one 5G UW ace is only available at Verizon, and right now Business customers can pick it up for free when you add a new line on a Business Unlimited pro or select Unlimited Plus plans. Shop at Verizon Up to $800 off new phones at Verizon Verizon has eight devices to consider that you can save $800 on when you add a new line on a Business Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Pro plan and trade-in an eligible device. This offer includes the iPhone 12 lineup, the new Galaxy S21 devices, and Motorola's edge+. If you're switching from another carrier, you can even score a $300 credit in the process. Shop at Verizon iPhone SE | Free at Verizon Score the iPhone SE for free at Verizon when you add a new line on a Businesss Unlimited plan. This deal is available on multiple colorways of the device, including Black, White, and Red. Shop at Verizon iPhone 11 | Up to $300 off at Verizon Verizon is taking up to $300 off the iPhone 11 today when you add a new line. This online only offer doesn't require a device trade-in though you will need to have a plan priced at $24.99 per month or higher to be eligible for the offer. Shop at Verizon Tablets for business | Up to $100 off at Verizon Powerful tablets are now up to $100 off at Verizon for a limited time, including Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro, 4th generation iPad Air, and 8th generation iPad, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ and Tab A, the Galaxy Book S, and more. Shop at Verizon

Verizon's Business deals are constantly being updated and switched out, so be sure to shop soon if you see an offer you're interested in or check back for even more ways to save. Then again, if you're not looking for Verizon's Business deals, we have an entire guide dedicated to the best Verizon phone & plan deals for non-Business customers as well.