With all of us working from home for the foreseeable future, a reliable Wi-Fi router makes all the difference for video conferences, media streaming, and gaming. From Eero, Netgear, and ASUS, these are the best Prime Day deals on routers.

Prime Day is the best time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi network. There are plenty of great deals on standalone routers and mesh Wi-Fi systems, and if you're looking to make the switch to a Wi-Fi 6 router, now is the time to do so.

Eero's mesh Wi-Fi system delivers incredible performance, and the dual-band router does a great job blanketing up to 5,000 sq. ft. with a reliable Wi-Fi signal. The fact that the 3-pack is now available for $75 off during Prime Day makes this an incredible deal.

Netgear's Nighthawk MK62 is an affordable mesh Wi-Fi 6 solution that offers standout performance for homes up to 3,000 sq. ft. The dual-band mesh system has Ethernet ports on both the satellite and node, is easy to set up and use, and gets automatic updates.

Need a budget Wi-Fi 5 router that gets the job done? The Netgear R6330 is the ideal router for the task. The dual-band router has four Gigabit Ethernet ports and can deliver a reliable Wi-Fi signal up to 1,200 sq. ft, making it a great option for smaller homes.

I've had the regular version of this router for several years, and it delivers blistering performance. The gaming variant has eight Gigabit Ethernet ports and delivers stellar Wi-Fi connectivity to every corner of your home. I can guarantee that this tri-band router is one of the fastest you've used.

There's no shortage of great mesh Wi-Fi systems, and in recent years Eero has emerged as the frontrunner in this segment. Eero's mesh Wi-Fi system delivers reliable connectivity to every corner of your house, and right now, the 3-pack is available for just $174, $75 off its regular retail price. If you already have an Eero mesh system and want an additional node, a single pack is just $69.

It's incredibly easy to set up an Eero mesh Wi-Fi system, and the performance on offer makes it a no-brainer if you're thinking of upgrading your Wi-Fi router. You can easily set it up using your phone, the router automatically downloads firmware updates, and the system intelligently adjusts routing to deliver consistent connectivity to all devices.

Eero's mesh system is based on Wi-Fi 5, and if you want to switch to the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard, the Eero 6 series recently made its debut. That particular option costs $279 for a 3-pack and $599 for the Pro version. The Eero 6 has the potential to be one of the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers, but if you don't need Wi-Fi 6 right now, there are a lot of savings to be had by going with the current Wi-Fi 5 Eero system.