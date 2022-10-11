Prime Day deals return with a vengeance: get 50% off the Fire HD 10 tablet

Prime Day is back (well, sorta) and for the next two days, there are so many tech deals flying about that it could make your head spin — such as this offer that slashes a whopping 50% off (opens in new tab) the price of the Fire HD 10 tablet.

The deal is available for both the 32GB and 64GB versions of the Amazon Fire HD 10, which means you could be getting one of the best Amazon Fire tablets that money can buy for just $74.99 or $94.99, respectively. It's the cheapest that the tablet has ever been, so there's quite literally never been a better time to buy. The Amazon Fire HD 10 uses an ultra-fast octa-core processor to deliver exceptional performance, plus you're getting 3GB of RAM and a battery that'll last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It's just one of literally dozens of lowest-ever prices that are available during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, so it's a great day to get that holiday shopping out of the way early.

If you're still hungry for deals after digging through Amazon's offers, keep in mind that there are quite a few rival "anti-Prime" sales from the Big A's main competitors that are happening right now. Go take a look at our guides to the Best Buy Flash Sale and Walmart's rival sale to see what's going on across the web.

Get the Fire HD 10 tablet for half off

Need a little more info before you buy? Check out our complete Amazon Fire HD 10 (2021) review to learn more about the tablet.