This epic Best Buy sale might give Amazon a run for their money

Amazon's so-called Prime Early Access event just went live, but there's a rival Best Buy sale that really shouldn't be missed if you're on the hunt for great tech deals.

Some of the included offers are the best deals that you can expect to see until Black Friday hits, and the best part is that, unlike Amazon's sale, you don't need to be any kind of paying member to save some serious cash. Keep reading to find a selection of our favorite products that are included in the sale, or check the link below to see absolutely everything that Best Buy's Flash Sale has on offer.

Keep in mind that the Best Buy deals are only good until October 12th at 11:59 pm CST. When you're checking out the great prices, also look out for other goodies that may be included with the purchase. A nice pair of wireless headphones, for instance, may come with a free subscription to a music streaming service, while the purchase of a laptop may include free antivirus or customer support. These extras can add a lot of value to a deal!

Believe it or not, Best Buy isn't the only retailer attempting to compete with Amazon's sale this week. On Monday, Walmart launched their own three-day sitewide sale by unveiling a bounty of tempting offers, and Target just kicked off their Deal Days event. All of this competition spells good news for you, since these retailers are willing to drop prices dramatically in order to earn your business. You're already in the driver's seat, so why wait until Black Friday to get your holiday shopping done? Keep reading for a list of some of the best tech deals available at Best Buy now.

Massive Best Buy sale — the best deals

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: $399.99 $349.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) We've been waiting months to see the WH-1000XM5 finally go on sale, and Best Buy has just made this dream come true with a very nice $50 price drop. The Sony flagship headphones deliver truly fantastic sound quality, up to 30 hours of battery life, and the best noise cancellation technology that money can buy. Your purchase will also come with four free months of access to the Apple Music streaming library.

(opens in new tab) HP 15.6" Touchscreen Laptop: $629.99 $399.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) If you're in the market for a new laptop, Best Buy is hooking it up with a bunch of impressive offers, including this deal that sees the price of this HP touchscreen laptop drop by a whopping $230. Boasting up to 11 hours of battery life, a sleek, nearly bezel-less design, and a 11th Gen Intel Core processor for smooth performance, you're looking at a laptop that'll handle just about any task you throw at it with ease.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 65" Class S95B OLED Smart TV: $2,999.99 $1,999.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) You can currently save a jaw-dropping $1,000 on the 65-inch S95B OLED smart TV if you pick one up from Best Buy before the sale wraps up. This premium entertainment powerhouse delivers consistently stunning picture quality thanks to its 8.3 million self-lit pixels and intelligent 4K upscaling.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 7 Pro: Free $200 e-gift card, plus up to $700 of trade-in credit (opens in new tab) Google's Pixel 7 series doesn't come out until this Thursday, but you can preorder an unlocked Pixel 7 Pro from Best Buy today and instantly receive a free e-gift card worth $200. Pair that with up to $700 of trade-in credit when you send in an old device, and you're looking at a pretty decent chunk of change.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021): $84.99 $34.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Of course, the Echo Show 5 is an Amazon product, but you can still save a very solid $50 if you pick up the smart display from Best Buy before tomorrow night. The Echo Show 5 provides clear video thanks to the 2MP camera, plus it has built-in speakers and a microphone so you can make calls or stream content using Alexa voice commands. The purchase will also come with a free smart LED bulb, an additional value of $14.99!

If you want to see what Amazon has going on over the next two days, we're keeping up with all of the best incoming deals on our Amazon Prime Early Access Live Blog.