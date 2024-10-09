My fiancée stole my Kindle Scribe, so I'm buying one during Prime Day for 25% off

I reviewed the Amazon Kindle Scribe last year and loved the core experience: reading on a massive 10.2-inch display, with enough space to fit large text or more words without it feeling cramped like on a Paperwhite or Oasis. Its note-taking tools were fairly basic at launch, but it's gotten some great updates since then to make it more useful for productivity.

Unfortunately, my fiancée spied me reading comfortably one too many times and asked to "borrow" my Kindle Scribe for a vacation. She fell in love with it...and kept it, leaving me reading my ebooks on my bright Mac screen. I thought about buying a second Scribe, but the $340 price tag scared me off. Now that it's $254.99 (25% off) for Prime Day, it's my chance to spare my strained eyes.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $339.99 $254.99 at Amazon This massive 10.2-inch, 300 ppi e-ink tablet is (was) my favorite way to read ebooks, and also doubled as a sketching and note-taking pad. You can import PDFs to annotate them or send work notes to your computer, or add sticky notes to ebooks. This is slightly higher than the lowest price we've seen ($239), but still an excellent deal.

(I'm obligated to report that my partner disagrees with the headline and says that I could have reclaimed my Kindle Scribe at any time. Uh-huh. Love you, sweetie.)

The Kindle Scribe isn't the most advanced or powerful e-ink tablet out there. You should look at the Onyx Boox series if you want color e-ink or a full suite of Play Store apps, not just the Kindle store and basic notes. But these tablets are more expensive and a bit overcomplicated for anyone who just wants to read e-books on a large slab.

I also wish that you could take proper notes on the Kindle Scribe instead of having to put little sticky notes on the text. I get why: you can't resize the text without messing up the placement of notes, and there might be legal reasons against it. So you can only write directly on specific ebooks like Sudoku or crosswords. But I wish instead you could choose a specific text size and lock an ebook into a specific format, like a PDF, so students could take persistent notes for classes.

Still, my complaints about note-taking aside, I still want a Kindle Scribe more than I want a Kindle Paperwhite, even though it's only $124.99 ($25 off) for Prime Day, simply because I care more about display space than portability. Glasses wearers or the elderly who struggle to read smaller text will appreciate the Scribe's size, trust me on that.