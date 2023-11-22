Samsung is dropping up to $1,000 off The Frame TVs during its epic Black Friday sale

Nowadays, TVs are as much about style as they are about picture quality. And there’s no better option when it comes to a stunning looking TV than Samsung’s The Frame TV. Thanks to Samsung's Black Friday sale, you can grab a massive 85-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV for $3,299.99, an epic drop of $1,000. If 85 inches is too large for your space, every model going all the way down to the 32-inch is on sale, as well.

What makes these TVs stand out? Samsung The Frame TVs offer fabulous 4K picture quality. They fit flush to the wall and have a customizable bezel to mimic the look of a picture frame. You can further fool guests into thinking it is a large painting and not a TV by using the Art Mode. Display artwork from the expansive Samsung Gallery, or even your own art or photos, on the screen when the TV isn’t turned on.

Save up to $1K on Samsung’s The Frame TV

The picture adapts to the ambient light thanks to the anti-reflection matte display so there’s no glare. If someone walks into the room, they think they’re looking at a painting you just bought at the local gallery until you blow them away by pressing the power button on the remote.

Watch all your favorite TV shows, movies, sports, and news, and play video games all in stunning quality. The smart TV platform built into the Samsung The Frame TV is powered by Tizen and makes it easy to access favorite streaming services. Did you know you can rotate the TV to vertical position if you want to watch Instagram Reels or TikTok videos on the big screen? Plus, you can stream Xbox games right to the TV, no console needed, thanks to Gaming Hub; and make video calls using Google Duo.

Samsung’s The Frame TV is a great way to use prime wall real estate for something more than a black box when the TV isn’t on. Don’t worry about wasting electricity either: Art Mode can be set with a motion sensor so it only turns on when motion is detected in the room. Along the with slim fit wall mount that comes in the box, further streamline the look with the One Invisible Connection cable that runs to the Slim One Connect box, keeping unsightly cables out of the way.

Again, if the 85-inch model is too big for your taste, the TV is available directly from Samsung in sizes from 32 inches up to 75 inches, all of which are part of the Black Friday sale. Discounts are anywhere from $50 up to $1,000 off, depending on the size. Find the perfect size for your room and save big.

Ideally for the living room or den, the Samsung The Frame TV isn’t the most inexpensive TV around. But this price for an 85-inch model, or even something smaller like the 65-inch model (down from $1,999.99 to $1,599.99 for a savings of $400) will become the room’s new statement piece.