How to watch 2022 Tour de France live: your international streaming guide

Pull on those racing gloves and pop some popcorn, it's time to watch the Tour de France 2022. The most exciting bike race of the year starts on July 1st in Copenhagen with over 215 cyclists set to compete. 21 stages of the race will take place over 24 days, with the competitors traveling across both flat and mountainous terrain in Denmark and France with a few stops in other countries along the way.

Tour de France fans in the UK will be able to watch the race live on ITV, while American viewers will need to log into the streaming service Peacock to witness all the action as it happens. If neither of those options work for you at the moment, a VPN service like ExpressVPN can allow you to access virtually any streaming site from anywhere on Earth, thereby bypassing those pesky geo-blocks.

Slovenian cyclist Tadej Pogačar won the Tour de France in both 2020 and 2021, but can he do so again? If he pulls it off, Pogačar will technically only be the second cyclist in the last 25 years to win the title three years in a row. Pretty impressive stuff for a 23-year-old. Without further ado, let's check out the different ways you can watch the 109th Tour de France from wherever you are.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France from the USA

(opens in new tab) Peacock | Starting at $4.99/month (opens in new tab) NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive home of the 2022 Tour de France in the United States. Although there is a free plan available, live broadcasts and most sporting events are only available when you sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) or the Peacock Plus plan ($9.99/month). Although the latter plan is advertised as ad-free, expect to see some commercials during special events like the Tour de France. The race is scheduled to start on July 1st at 8am ET / 5am PT.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France in the UK

(opens in new tab) ITV4 and the ITV Hub | Free for UK residents (opens in new tab) Cycling fans in the UK are lucky enough to watch all of the excitement live on ITV4 or through the affiliated streaming site ITV Hub, all you need to do is log into your account and you'll be ready to start streaming the race. Stage 1 of the Tour de France will kick off on 1st July at 2:30pm BST.

How to watch the 2022 Tour de France from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN | Try it for 30 days with zero risk (opens in new tab) As we mentioned above, if you're currently out of the country or simply unable to log into Peacock or ITV Hub due to geo-blocks, the best way to watch the 2022 Tour de France live is going to be a VPN. Simply set your IP address to whatever country you'd like and you're ready to browse the web or stream to your heart's content. We rated it as the best VPN (opens in new tab) that money can buy, so we're a little biased towards ExpressVPN, but really any VPN should do the trick. They're also currently offering a 30-day risk-free trial. Try out the service for a month and if you don't love it, just cancel your subscription and get your money back.

If you want to go the VPN route but you're a little confused by what it all means, check out our guide on how you can watch Peacock outside of the US with a VPN.