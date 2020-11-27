The Razer Blade 15 is a powerful gaming laptop, and it was updated in 2020 with new configurations. Now, at least through the end of the day, several different configurations are all on sale for hundreds off. This is the most basic version, and it's down to $1,299.99 from a regular street price of $1,500.

This deal is part of a larger sale featuring a ton of Razer products all down to low prices for Black Friday, with some discounted by as much as 50%. The Blade stands out among the rest though because we're talking about a full-blown system worth hundreds versus a wireless mouse or gaming headset. Of course some of those peripherals might make a good companion for your new laptop, so you might want to check them out before the deals expire.

One day only Razer Blade 15 base gaming laptop 2020 Several different configurations are on sale for this laptop and each one saves you a couple hundred bucks. These come with powerful displays made for gamers, dedicated graphics cards like the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, and more. $1299.99 $1500.00 $200 off See at Amazon

The specifications for the $1,300 laptop include a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card, 16GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It also has a 15.6-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Get Wi-Fi 6, Thunderbolt 3, and both USB-A and USB-C ports.

Don't stop there, though. Upgrade to a version of the laptop that includes an even better graphics card. Get the Nvidia GeForce GTX 2060 along with a 512GB SSD. This configuration is on sale for $1,449.99 from a street price of $1,800. That's a huge drop in price that's well worth the upgrade if you can afford it.

If the 1080p 15.6-inch screen isn't quite enough for you, you can upgrade again and save all over again as well. Grab the Razer Blade 15 with a Nvidia GeForce GTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card on sale for $2,099.99. This laptop normally sells $2,200 and it comes with a 4K display in addition to all the other bells and whistles the Blade 15 has.

Choose your favorite configuration and act fast before these deals sell out!