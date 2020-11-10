LEGO has been one best gifts for kids and adults alike for years, so that's why seeing a classic LEGO Black Friday deal like these are ones where you can save up to $30 you want to be sure and hop on right away. Sure there are plenty of great themed kits out there, but sometimes a classic set is a way to go.

LEGO can be found almost everywhere these days. From candy to video games and movies to, of course, toys. For over 70 years, LEGO has helped people materialize their imaginative creations, one brick at a time. While elaborately themed kits have been all the rage as of late, a classic kit allows the user to build directly from their mind.

I'll definitely be picking up at least one of these classic kits for my kids. We have a few smaller themed sets that they love to play with, but sometimes when we want to free build, we can be a bit limited by the available pieces. Kits like the ones on sale above offer a wide range of colors and brick sizes to let you create some pretty amazing structures.