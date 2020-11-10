LEGO has been one best gifts for kids and adults alike for years, so that's why seeing a classic LEGO Black Friday deal like these are ones where you can save up to $30 you want to be sure and hop on right away. Sure there are plenty of great themed kits out there, but sometimes a classic set is a way to go.
Let imaginations run wild: LEGO Classic Bricks with Brick Plates - 11717 (1,504 pieces)
With 1,500 pieces plus baseplates to build your creations onto, you'll have nothing to hold back your imagination. Should you need a jumpstart on an idea, there are idea books included to help out.
Simply classic: LEGO Classic Creative Fun - 11005 (900 pieces)
You'll have hours of fun with this kit. Between the idea books that come along with the set, the 900 pieces, and your imagination, you can build to your heart's content.
Animals and more: LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals - 11011 (1,500 pieces)
Create your own animal kingdom with this classic LEGO set of 1,500 pieces. With plans for ten animals and your imagination in tow, there's no limit to what your creature creations can become.
For budding imaginations: LEGO DUPLO Classic Creative Animals - 10934 (175 pieces)
LEGO DUPLO is excellent for young imaginations. These pieces are also great learning tools for color identification and improving motor skills in small hands.
LEGO can be found almost everywhere these days. From candy to video games and movies to, of course, toys. For over 70 years, LEGO has helped people materialize their imaginative creations, one brick at a time. While elaborately themed kits have been all the rage as of late, a classic kit allows the user to build directly from their mind.
I'll definitely be picking up at least one of these classic kits for my kids. We have a few smaller themed sets that they love to play with, but sometimes when we want to free build, we can be a bit limited by the available pieces. Kits like the ones on sale above offer a wide range of colors and brick sizes to let you create some pretty amazing structures.
Each of the classic LEGO sets above comes with some idea books to help you get started with building, but you definitely aren't limited by them. Some kits have a general theme, such as the LEGO Classic Bricks and Animals, but again those are merely some suggestions of builds. Should you want to venture outside of any of the suggested themes, you'll have plenty of bricks and colors to let your imagination run wild.
