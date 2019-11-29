There's a reason why we've consistently included Roborock in our lists of the best robot vacuums . The Roborock S5 is my favorite robot vacuum period. It has powerful suction for picking up anything from dirt to pet hair. I love that I can control it using an app or Amazon Alexa. Additionally, it has a much longer battery than any other robot vacuum so it can clean for long stretches at a time. If the battery runs low on power during a cleaning, the unit returns to its dock, charges up, and then resumes exactly where it left off. It really makes cleaning your home convenient.

I absolutely love this Roborock vacuum. It does an amazing job sucking up pet hair in my home. Best of all, it always vacuums in an orderly back and forth motion leaving my rooms looking beautiful. You can control it with an app or tell it what room to clean.

The Roborock S5 works beautifully on anything from hardfloors to medium-pile carpets. The unit maps your home, so you can tell it what rooms to clean or which ones to avoid. It looks great and is one of the most reliable robot vacuums out there. You can choose between five different cleaning modes from Turbo to Quiet. This is a great vacuum for any home as it features sensors that help it detect obstacles or stairs. You don't have to worry about it falling down a flight and getting damaged. I suggest getting a white one since it hides dirt better than a black one.

If you're looking for one of the best robot vacuums out there, but don't want to spend more than $400, this is the vacuum to get.