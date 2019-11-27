While it was admittedly a hard sell at $800 compared to other phones in that bracket, the price has steadily dropped. This Black Friday has seen the price drop even further to just $300, or $400 bundled with Razer's new Junglecat controller , which essentially turns the phone into a Nintendo Switch with LTE connectivity.

If you're a hardcore fan of mobile gaming, chances are you've already been eyeing the gaming smartphones that have rolled out over the past couple of years. One of the coolest phones I had the privilege of reviewing was the Razer Phone 2 , a phone designed for gaming and entertainment with a 120Hz refresh rate and massive front-facing speakers.

The Razer Phone 2 offers a phone design and features that you won't find many other smartphones: big front-facing speakers, a display with 120hz refresh rate, and software optimization for battery and gaming performance.

There's a lot of great phone deals available this year for Black Friday, but the Razer Phone 2 stands out to me. First off, I'm a huge advocate for mobile gaming, and in that regard, it's been a reliable powerhouse for all my gaming needs.

I also absolutely love the form factor of the Razer Phone 2's design. I've never been a huge fan of the curvy, all-glass trends in smartphone design, and while Razer did go with an all-glass backing to accommodate wireless charging, I appreciate the squared-off edges and how much more comfortable this phone is to hold during extended gaming sessions.

Once you've experienced the Razer Phone 2's 120Hz display refresh rate, it will be hard for your eyes to accept anything less.

While every other phone brand aims for nearly bezel-less displays, Razer ran in the opposite direction and framed the Razer Phone 2's silky smooth display between huge front-facing speakers. Powered by Dolby Atmos, the Razer Phone 2 delivers the best sound quality even at the highest volume for all your gaming and entertainment needs. The speakers also significantly cut down on accidental touches along the edge of the screen when you're playing intense multiplayer games such as Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, or Call of Duty Mobile.

The Razer Phone 2 launched in 2018 and still holds up in the specs department with a Snapdragon 845 processor and 8GB of RAM. There's support for microSD, which allows you to easily side-loading rare APKs, or load up the phone with your favorite media and ROMs for popular emulators. It also happens to be a real looker from front to back, with a glowing Razer logo on the back powered by Chroma, letting you customize colors and pattern and use it for app notifications.