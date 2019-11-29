If you're in the UK and you've been holding out for a cheeky price cut on a new Google Pixel phone or accessory, you're in luck. The Google Black Friday sale has some decent deals on phones, smart home products and accessories -- including the cheapest UK price we've seen for the newly-launched Pixel 4 . Google's flagship is down to £559 from the launch price of £699, a saving of £70.

Google's latest handset features the new Assistant, a striking matte design and the best photos on any Android phone.

Google's UK storefront also has the Pixel 4 XL and Pixel 3a series with the same £70 saving, as well as savings on Google's smart home portfolio. In particular, Google is practically giving away the older Google Home Mini, which now sells for just £19.

