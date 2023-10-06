Why wait for Prime Day? Best Buy's Samsung sale is LIVE, and we've got the best deals

By Patrick Farmer
published

Forget Amazon, these Best Buy discounts are epic.

Camera housing of Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus against white background

While everyone else is waiting for the October Prime Day deals to be revealed, Best Buy is giving Amazon a run for its money with an epic sale on Samsung devices. From flagships and foldables to TVs and tablets, Best Buy is offering great deals on select Samsung products all weekend long, and we've gathered the best of the bunch below. 

I'm talking about offers like $300 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 or up to $1,100 off a 77-inch smart TV. And as usual, Best Buy seems more than happy to offer free stuff in exchange for your business, such as complimentary subscriptions to Xbox Game Pass and Amazon Music Unlimited. 

Of course, the 48-hour Prime Big Deal Days sale kicks off on Tuesday, October 10th, but it's hard to know whether the prices will get much lower than Best Buy's offerings this weekend. If you simply can't wait, maybe this shopping event from Amazon is exactly what you need. 

Starting things off is this deal that slashes a whopping $300 off the price of the Galaxy Z Fold 5, which is the deepest straight discount that the innovative foldable has ever received. To sweeten the deal, Best Buy is also throwing in a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. 

Price comparison: Amazon - $1,499.99

Buy an unlocked S23 Plus from Best Buy this weekend and you'll get a $150 gift card straight away. Pair that with up to $500 of trade-in credit and some free streaming subscriptions (Amazon Music Unlimited and Xbox Game Pass), and you're looking at a pretty stellar deal. 

Price comparison: Amazon - $999.99

This Samsung smart TV uses an AI-powered processor to upscale all of your content in real time, so all your favorite movies and shows look as vibrant and realistic as possible. Right now you can snag this 65-inch Class S90C TV and save $800 on your purchase, plus Best Buy will throw in a free installation.

Why wait until October 10th to save on a sweet pair of wireless earbuds? Grab some Galaxy Buds 2 from Best Buy over the next two days and you'll instantly save 50 bucks; the only catch is that you have to buy the Phantom Black version. 

Price comparison: Amazon - $104.99

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is undoubtedly powerful, but it's also undoubtedly expensive, which is why this $300 discount from Best Buy is so nice to see. The retailer is also throwing in three months of YouTube Premium and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for free. 

Price comparison: Amazon - $995

If you're on the hunt for a new smartwatch this weekend, look no further than this Best Buy deal that drops a whopping $80 off the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. 

Price comparison: Amazon - $394.99

Staff Writer

After years of working as a freelancer, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a deals and commerce writer before being brought into the fold as a staff writer in early 2023. When he's not sharing his thoughts on smartphones, wireless carriers, and streaming services, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 