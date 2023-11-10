Wait, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is already this cheap during Amazon's Black Friday sale?!

Clamshell foldable phones are all the rage at the moment. While they're mainly geared towards a younger generation, you don't need to be a social media influencer to find the value in a phone like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 which is currently only $799.99!

Get the latest Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 at a fraction of the price!

Galaxy Z Flip 5 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 at Amazon If you're looking to transition to a clamshell foldable phone or you're just in need of an update, Amazon has cut the Galaxy Z Flip 5 a cool 20% off weeks before Black Friday has even started! The Galaxy Z Flip 5 has a large 3.4-inch cover screen and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor makes it the most powerful foldables this year. It also comes in fun colors, making it a phone that's both useful and trendy.

We had a lot of praise to give the Galaxy Z Flip 5 in our review. We loved that it gave users less of a reason to constantly open their phone, along with its relatively fast wireless charging and great design.

One feature that really makes the Galaxy Z Flip 5 stand out from others in the Z Flip line is its new water-drop hinge. Now, the phone can flip close almost completely flat without any gap. It also allows you to use the phone at various angles while it's folded thanks to Flex Mode.

By far one of the best things about this foldable is that its base model is 256GB with a 512GB alternative for those wanting some extra storage. Like most foldables, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's cameras aren't going to stand toe to toe with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, but it's still capable of capturing 4K video at 60 fps.