This is why I'm going to Best Buy for my Galaxy S24 Plus preorder — $1,000 discount, free gift cards, and more

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series has arrived, and there is no shortage of great preorder deals to explore ahead of the phones' January 31st release date. But with so many sweet discounts and trade-in opportunities floating around, I came pretty close to missing one of the best early offers yet. Purchase and activate the new Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus through Verizon on Best Buy's website and you'll be eligible to receive $1,000 off with ANY Samsung trade-in and eligible data plan, enough to make the phone totally free.

That's nearly identical to the S24 preorder offer that Verizon is offering, so what's the big deal? Well, if you do it through Best Buy, you'll get everything included in Verizon's deal alongside a free $100 Best Buy gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Oh, and did I mention the free memory boost to 512GB? If you'd rather skip the hassle of activating the phone through a carrier, you can buy the unlocked Galaxy S24 Plus through Best Buy and still get the $100 gift card, storage upgrade, and Xbox Game Pass, plus up to $750 of trade-in credit. No matter how you look at it, preordering an S24 through Best Buy seems like a smart move if you want to save some cash.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 512GB: $1,119.99 FREE with Verizon activation and Samsung phone trade-in at Best Buy, plus free $100 gift card If you have a Samsung phone that you'd like to trade in, head to Best Buy and preorder the Galaxy S24 Plus using Verizon to get $1,000 off with an eligible data line, regardless of how old or broken the trade-in device may be. That offer is excellent on its own, but doing this transaction through Best Buy will also get you a free $100 gift card and one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Nestled comfortably between the Galaxy S24 and S24 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is all about balance, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a vibrant QHD+ display, and all the Galaxy AI features that Samsung has been bragging about. You also get seven years of OS and security updates guaranteed, which means you could be using this versatile device for a long, long time.

