These are the Top 5 deals from Best Buy's 4th of July Sale

Independence Day is almost here, which means Best Buy is kicking off their annual 4th of July sale, a massive sitewide promotion that produces some of the biggest price drops of the year. This is especially true in the world of tech, as it's not unusual for Best Buy to drop hundreds of dollars off TVs, smartphones, tablets, and other great devices over the holiday weekend.

It's no secret that Best Buy is one of our favorite places to shop for deals. I, for one, have made a career out of finding the best prices from all sorts of retailers — so when I say that these are the Top 5 best deals from Best Buy's 4th of July sale, you can trust that I know what I'm talking about.

The one caveat is that Prime Day is just around the corner (July 11th), so it's hard to say whether the Amazon sale event will top these prices. But if you want to buy a new device today, you're in the right place. Best Buy's 4th of July sale began Friday and will run through Tuesday, July 4th, so don't miss your chance to save!

Top 5 deals from Best Buy's 4th of July Sale

1. OnePlus 11 256GB: $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy In addition to being one of the most eye-catching phones on the market, the OnePlus 11 is simply excellent, with a gorgeous 120Hz display, a huge battery with 100W charging, and the best cameras on any OnePlus phone yet. Purchase and activate the phone through Best Buy and you'll instantly get $200 off, plus three months of YouTube Premium for free.

2. LG 48-inch Class A2 Series smart TV: $1,299.99 $599.99 at Best Buy If you're on the hunt for a new smart TV, this is the 4th of July deal for you. This LG Class A2 Series TV produces stunning, immersive images thanks to the α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, which intelligently optimizes the picture and audio in real time. Best Buy is currently slashing a whopping $700 off the price of the 48-inch model, knocking it down to just $599.99.

3. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm: $329.99 $269.99 at Best Buy It earned the top spot in our list of the best Android smartwatches, so naturally the Galaxy Watch 5 deserves a mention on this list. Currently boasting a $60 discount at Best Buy, the Galaxy Watch 5 offers one of the best wearable experiences on the market, with superb Wear OS software, lightning-fast 10W charging, and loads of health-tracking features unique to Samsung.

4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,199.99 $999.99 at Best Buy The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is peak Android technology, delivering unrivalled performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and One UI 5.1. The 6.8-inch AMOLED display is truly glorious to behold, and the integrated S Pen stylus is responsive and easy to use. Buy one of these beasts and activate through Best Buy and you'll instantly get $200 off, no trade-in required. Although if you do want to send Best Buy your old or broken phone, they're offering up to $500 of trade-in credit.