The Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is $200 OFF during Best Buy's 4th of July weekend sale — so what's the catch?

Although Best Buy's 4th of July weekend sale is almost entirely dedicated to appliances and smart TVs, there are actually quite a few great Samsung Galaxy S24 deals if you're willing to look a bit closer. Grab the wonderfully-balanced Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, for instance, and you'll score a $200 discount when you activate today. Purchase the phone unlocked instead and you'll still enjoy $100 off, which is a stellar deal in its own right.

No trade-in is required to take part in the offer, although if you do have an old device to send to Best Buy, up to $600 of trade-in credit is currently available.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $799.99 with activation, $899.99 unlocked at Best Buy Pick up the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Best Buy this weekend and you'll score $200 off the phone when you activate today. If you prefer to buy your smartphones unlocked, skip the activation for now and you'll get a $100 discount, which is pretty darn good for a flagship device that's only been out for about six months. The middle-child in Samsung's S24 series, the Galaxy S24 Plus boasts all-day battery life, the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and a compact, nearly bezel-less design that reminds us of recent iPhones. You also get seven years of OS support guaranteed and all of Samsung's latest AI-powered software features.

✅Recommended if: you like to buy your smartphones through retailers like Best Buy; you don't want to wait until Prime Day to purchase your new phone; you want the physical feel of an iPhone with the OS of an Android; battery life is important to you.

❌Skip this deal if: you can wait for the best Prime Day phone deals to go live; you have an old device to trade in and belong to a mainstream wireless carrier like Verizon or AT&T.

Indeed, Amazon's Prime Day 2024 is set to kick off on July 16th, and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is almost certain to receive some major discounts during the 48-hour sale. In other words, if you can wait a few more weeks to buy your phone, it may be worth it. It's also worth mentioning that Galaxy Unpacked is July 10th and we expect that Samsung will reveal its latest lineup of foldable phones at the announcement event, so if you have the extra cash and you're interested in those innovative devices, we'd recommend waiting for that too.

But with that being said, if you simply want a great phone at a great price today, this deal from Best Buy presents an awesome opportunity.