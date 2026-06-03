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What you need to know

A report by a Japanese publication states it discovered a Bluetooth SIG listing that shows the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra."

This likely confirms the device name exists, but what's still in question is which phone Samsung will give it to.

Recent rumors suggest the successor to the Fold 7 will rock the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra" name, leaving the long-rumored Wide Fold with the standard "Fold 8" title.

Certain leaks feel significant before a new product launch, and this could be it for Samsung's next Fold series.

A post by the Japanese publication Sumaho Digest points out a recent Bluetooth SIG certification listing for Samsung's book-style foldable (via SamMobile). What's turning heads is the device name for this new product: the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra. This is a phone name that's been in the news recently, alongside Samsung's expected "Wide" Fold 8. The significance of the Bluetooth SIG database openly displaying the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra" could indicate that this is the direction Samsung is going.

The publication assumes that this means the phone will be available in the Japanese market. Moreover, it reports discovering a handful of model numbers for the Fold 8 Ultra, each for a different carrier and a SIM-free version.

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While this name is fine, it leaves much to the imagination. Bluetooth SIG listings are typically void of any specifications (which we're always hungry for), and this time is no different. Clarity around the significance of this is simple: the "Ultra" tag could be for the Fold we're already expecting.

This Unpacked will be interesting

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Last week, a Chinese tipster alleged that Samsung had changed the naming behavior for its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 series. Supposedly, we can start thinking about an "Ultra" Fold 8, but it's not for the device you're thinking of. The tipster claims the Fold 8 Ultra will be the regular Fold 8—the successor to the Fold 7. The basic "Fold 8" will be kept for the wide foldable that's been rumored.

Staying on topic, recent Fold 8 (or Fold Ultra) rumors claim the device will miss out on some amazing features. This foldable could forget Samsung's Privacy Display exists, while also going S Penless this year. This last note is a give-or-take. On one hand, some consumers would like it to return, but on the other, Samsung thinned the Fold 7, and bringing the S Pen back would do the opposite.

Regarding the wider Fold 8, rumors claim it could feature a dual camera setup. A 50MP main and ultrawide lens could be all users find from it. The unfortunate thing is that it sounds like we won't get a telephoto lens, which the Fold 8 Ultra will likely feature.

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Android Central's Take

This is an interesting scenario we find ourselves in. On one hand, we "know" the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra" title exists. This listing doesn't state whether it's the wide fold we've been hearing about or the regular one. I know what the rumors state, but it still feels strange that "Ultra" would go to the regular one. Could it be because of the camera setup? Usually, when I hear Ultra, I think, "oh, this phone has the bigger display, the better chip, blah blah." But, if I'm going by the rumors, that's not the case—for the screen, anyway.