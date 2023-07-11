My favorite phone of all time is nearly half off for Prime Day

We're on the cusp of Samsung's next foldable announcement, and that means one big thing: last year's phones are on steep discount to make room for the new ones. Case in point, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is almost 40% off right now for Prime Day. That's the lowest price we've ever seen!

All in all, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is my favorite phone of all time. It's the phone that can do it all and still unfold into a tablet-sized display to get even more done than you ever thought a phone could. Foldables are the future, and you'll immediately understand why the second you use it for the first time.

It's been almost a year since the Galaxy Z Fold 4 was introduced, and yet, no foldable phone has been able to eclipse its greatness. It's absolutely the best foldable phone you can get if you're in the market for a large tablet-like device that can fold in half. It's also the best foldable for power users for many reasons.

The Pixel Fold might have a better camera, but Google's software isn't nearly as mature as Samsung's. I'm not just talking camera software, either. Almost the entirety of the UI on the Fold 4 is better designed for foldables, including the camera. It's pretty sweet to have thumbnail previews of the last few photos right there on the viewfinder, for instance. Something the Pixel Fold just doesn't offer.

Plus, the Z Fold 4 is powered by Qualcomm's best 2022 processor, which is leaps and bounds faster than the Tensor G2 inside the Pixel Fold. In fact, it's more than twice as fast as the Pixel Fold for gaming, which is great when paired with a great gaming controller like the GameSir X2, which is also on sale for Prime Day.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 512GB: $1,919 $1,169 at Amazon Need more storage? $70 more will get you double the storage on the Galaxy Z Fold 4, ensuring you don't run out of room for a long time to come.

And don't worry, if you need more than 256GB of storage, the 512GB Z Fold 4 model is also on sale for Prime Day. Both models are almost 40% off and are the lowest price we've ever seen, making these absolutely incredible deals that you simply must try.

While the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is getting announced at the end of this month, leaks and rumors all point to that device being a pretty minor upgrade from the Fold 4. We're very sure it'll use the same excellent processor as the Galaxy S23 Ultra — another phone that's got some great Prime Day deals — but it's supposedly not getting an upgrade to that phone's camera system.

All that's to say, why not buy last year's device when the new one doesn't seem all that much better? I'd rather save a ton of money and still get a great phone, thank you very much.

