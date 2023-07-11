Prime Day made my favorite mobile gaming controllers crazy cheap

A Nintendo Switch might cost $200 or more, but you can actually make your phone look and feel like a Switch for a lot less during Prime Day 2023. In fact, this Prime Day deal is so good that you can get my favorite mobile gaming controller, the GameSir X2, for just $40 right now.

This particular model is a USB-C model that connects to your phone's USB-C port. The best part is that even if you have a giant foldable phone, it's almost certain that this controller will fit since the USB port is on the left side. I've used it with my Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phones for years, and it works just as well on a normal slab phone.

GameSir X2 Type-C Mobile Controller: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon Forget trying to play complicated mobile games using just a touch screen. Get a tactile feel with real buttons and great joysticks for a lot less with the GameSir X2 this Prime Day and make your phone feel more like a Nintendo Switch.

My favorite thing about the GameSir X2 isn't just its accordion-like design, though. It's the joysticks. While they look tiny when you pull the controller out of the box, GameSir designed them to be used with the included thumbstick pads, which make them incredibly comfortable to use over long periods of time.

Plus, unlike a Nintendo Switch, these joysticks are tall and give you lots of room to move them. That makes it easy to sneak around in stealth games, get precise movements in platformers, and aim better in shooting games.

Plus, the buttons are all very tactile and feel excellent. The triggers are all digital, so a single press will activate them. While longer analog triggers can feel great for racing games, they get extremely tiring to use when playing Fortnite or other games where you're constantly pressing and letting go of them.

But let's say you picked up a Pixel Fold and know that a USB controller won't work because of the phone's wider design — plus the fact that the USB port is on the bottom in landscape, not the side like most other foldables. That's where the Bluetooth version of the GameSir X2 comes in. That's also on sale for Prime Day and is just a few bucks more than the USB-C version!

GameSir X2 Bluetooth mobile gaming controller: $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon Don't want a USB port? No problem, because this Bluetooth version of my favorite controller gives you all the positives of the USB version without the possibility that the port won't work on your favorite phone. Plus, it's marked way down for Prime Day.

If you've already got a great gaming controller for your phone and just want to upgrade to something more premium, GameSir also has its latest controllers on sale for Prime Day.

The GameSir X3 upgrades things with completely redesigned controller contours that are wider and thicker, which should help fit some hands a bit better.

Not only that, but the controller has a built-in fan that can be used when plugged into an outlet. That not only helps keep your phone charged while playing but also activates that fan on the back, ensuring that your phone stays cool no matter what.

GameSir X3 Type-C mobile controller: $99.99 $79.99 at Amazon The GameSir X3 is an upgrade in every way, adding in interchangeable face buttons, a wider grip, RGB lighting, and even a fan that works to cool your phone when plugged in.

And that fan won't just keep your phone cool; it'll also help keep your hands a little cooler and provide that gamer-centric RGB look to your phone while it's docked, as well. Just remember that the controller has to be plugged in to use the fan. If that's a dealbreaker, it's better to go with a GameSir X2 and save some money.

What's more, is that the face buttons are all detachable and can be totally customized to your liking. Prefer the Switch button layout instead of the Xbox layout? Just swap the button caps and change the settings in the GameSir app, and you're all set.

Mobile gaming has never been better or cheaper, thanks to Prime Day! Just make sure that you've got an Amazon Prime membership so you can take part in these deals. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you enjoy all of the best Prime Day tech deals without paying a cent.

