Motorola just made the best flip phone of 2024, and it's already on sale for Prime Day

As someone who reviews flip phones for a living, the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 is the most impressive one I've had the pleasure of testing. The phone was just launched in late June and hits shelves on July 24, but Motorola isn't waiting. Somehow, the company already has a Prime Day discount that's as fire as the new Hot Pink Razr.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 originally retails for $999, but the company is giving early buyers $150 off with this Prime Day deal, meaning you can grab the phone for just $849. Motorola is known for some impressive deals on its phones, but this seriously is one of the best we've seen. And while it's true that last year's Razr Plus is half off for Prime Day, I would implore you to consider this latest model instead.

Motorola Razr Plus 2024: $999 $849 at Amazon This impressive foldable blows other flip phones out of the water. It hasn't even hit store shelves yet, but thanks to Motorola's Prime Day sale, you can preorder the Razr Plus 2024 at a massive $150 discount. It's probably the best and cheapest way to get your hands on this phone right now.

The Razr Plus 2024 comes with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and 12GB of RAM, so performance is pretty spectacular. The phone also has a larger battery and faster charging for less battery life anxiety, something I dealt with while using last year's model. However, the biggest improvement is the large cover screen on the front, which makes using this phone incredibly fun, especially if you want to take hands-free selfies.

I seriously love using this phone, and it's a great conversation starter with friends and even strangers (especially jealous iPhone users 😏).

✅Recommended if: You want the latest flip phone with a standout design, access to some of the latest AI features, and a cover screen that would even make Samsung jealous.

❌Skip this deal if: You would prefer to have an ultrawide camera over a 2x telephoto lens, or you want exceptional software support like what Samsung provides.

And if you're looking for something a bit cheaper, Motorola also just launched the more affordable Razr 2024. There's no Prime Day sale here, but at just $699, it's almost half the cost of the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Motorola Razr 2024: $699 at Amazon The Motorola Razr 2024 may not be the most powerful flip phone, but it has incredible value and will cost you nearly half the price that you'd pay for some other foldables. Even without a Prime Day deal, the Razr 2024 is one of the more affordable foldables at just $699.

The Motorola Razr 2024 has the same 3.6-inch cover screen as the flagship Razr Plus 2023, and thanks to the 4200mAh battery and 15W wireless charging, you don't have to worry about battery life. You also get one of the latest MediaTek chips, a new 50MP camera, and the phone comes in some attractive colors.

If you're looking for Prime Day deals on Android phones, I can't recommend the Razr Plus 2024 (or the Razr 2024) enough.