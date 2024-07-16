Motorola folded the Razr's price in half for Prime Day. Seriously, it's 53% off!

What's more exciting than a phone that can fold in half? How about getting a folding phone for more than half off this Prime Day? The Motorola Razr (2023) is just $332 brand-new at Amazon for Prime Day this year, making it $120 less than the previous best price for the phone. Better yet, there's no need to trade in your old phone or jump through any hoops!

As Derrek said in our Motorola Razr (2023) review is "one of the most surprising phones" of 2023 because it brought the price of folding phones down several hundred dollars. In a year when Samsung is raising the price of all of its foldables by $100, the Motorola Razr (2023) is even more remarkable than it was last year.

The deal

Motorola Razr (2023): $699 $332 at Amazon This deal seems too good to be true, but Prime Day is making your dreams come true by delivering one of Motorola's best folding phones at an unreal price of $332. That makes it $367 off, or more money off than you'll spend on the phone! You won't be getting that deal any other day of the week, and it doesn't even require a trade-in for the deal. Price comparison: Walmart - $560 | Best Buy - $449

✅Recommended if: You're looking to get a phone that folds in half, making it easier to fit into any pocket you have. It's also a brilliant way to take selfies, use it in partially folded form like a tripod to record video or take group pictures, and just enjoy Motorola's excellent software in a new way.

❌Skip this deal if: You want a foldable with the best camera or the best performance. The Motorola Razr (2023) is a mid-range phone and while you'll be getting it for a ridiculously low price, there are notable concessions made to hit that price.

The Motorola Razr (2023) is a mid-range phone with premium looks thanks to its folding form factor and gorgeous 144Hz OLED display. The back is clad in lovely vegan leather that looks as good as it feels, helping to further add to the luxurious appearance of this brilliant flip phone. Plus, it folds in half, so it fits in any pocket!

As you probably know by know, Motorola has legendary build quality and guarantees the phone for hundreds of thousands of folds. That's years of use without worrying about seeing any problems, which is perfect since Motorola offers three more years of software updates through its update program.

Unlike some other foldables, the Motorola Razr (2023) can actually make it through a full day of use on a single charge. Plus, unlike Samsung's foldables, the Razr supports 30W charging so you can top-up the battery quickly and get out the door without worry.

It's worth noting that the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 inside won't blow you away with its gaming performance but everyday use is plenty solid. It helps that the phone has 8GB of RAM, too, meaning it'll feel faster and multitask better than most $300 phones.

Looking to get into the folding phone game? Now's the best time ever to do it.