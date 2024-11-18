The Black Friday Samsung deals are LIVE — I'm tracking down the best discounts so you don't have to

The biggest sale event of the year is less than two weeks away, so I'm hard at work gathering all of the best Black Friday Samsung deals so you don't have to go looking. Whether you're planning to buy a new smartphone, a Galaxy Watch, or super-powered tablet, all of the best Samsung deals on the web are in this guide.

I'm talking about discounts like $350 off an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, or this wild offer that carves up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an old or broken device. Needless to say, things can change very quickly around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I'll be updating this guide LIVE with shopping advice and additional deals to make sure you don't miss any of the holiday action.

My top deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,099.99 unlocked, or from $399.99 with trade-in at Samsung Samsung's own Black Friday sale has officially kicked off on the offers on display are no joke. Grab the innovative Galaxy Z Fold 6 unlocked from the source and you'll score up to $800 off (with select colors), no strings attached. Alternatively, trade in an old or broken phone and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,200 off your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $238 at Amazon Our top recommendation for the best Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 features a durable construction with upgraded heart rate and GPS tracking, four years of guaranteed Wear OS upgrades, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Grab the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a record-smashing 21% discount!

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $999.99 unlocked, or from $499.99 with trade-in at Samsung Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked in one of Samsung's exclusive color variants and you'll get $420 off plus a free storage boost to 512GB at no additional cost. Up to $800 of trade-in credit is also up for grabs if you have an old or broken device lying around. Both offers are outstanding, so take your pick.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy If you were waiting for the right time to buy 2023's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, this might be it. Now that Samsung's S10 series is out, Best Buy is slashing $300 off the premium Android tablet, which means you can enjoy the massive 120Hz display, premium laptop-like performance, and stellar battery life for well under the retail price.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $472.99 at Amazon The new Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a rugged, eye-catching design with snappy Exynos performance, outstanding battery life, and a bounty of ultra-accurate health and fitness tracking metrics. The watch's main barrier to entry is its price, which is why I'm excited to see Amazon knock the price of the Ultra down to $472.99. That's the cheapest that it's ever been!