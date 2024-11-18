The Black Friday Samsung deals are LIVE — I'm tracking down the best discounts so you don't have to
Beat the crowds and shop Samsung today.
1. Quick links
2. My top deals
3. LIVE updates
The biggest sale event of the year is less than two weeks away, so I'm hard at work gathering all of the best Black Friday Samsung deals so you don't have to go looking. Whether you're planning to buy a new smartphone, a Galaxy Watch, or super-powered tablet, all of the best Samsung deals on the web are in this guide.
I'm talking about discounts like $350 off an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, or this wild offer that carves up to $1,200 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 when you trade in an old or broken device. Needless to say, things can change very quickly around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so I'll be updating this guide LIVE with shopping advice and additional deals to make sure you don't miss any of the holiday action.
Quick links
- Black Friday deals: Google Pixel | Motorola | OnePlus
- Galaxy Z Fold 6:
$1,899.99$1,099.99, or from $399.99 w/ trade-in at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7:
$299.99$238 at Amazon
- Galaxy S24 Ultra:
$1,419.99$999.99, or from $499.99 w/ trade-in at Samsung
- Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra:
$1,199.99$899.99 at Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra:
$649.99$472.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE:
$649.99$474.99 at Best Buy
My top deals
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: $1,899.99 $1,099.99 unlocked, or from $399.99 with trade-in at Samsung
Samsung's own Black Friday sale has officially kicked off on the offers on display are no joke. Grab the innovative Galaxy Z Fold 6 unlocked from the source and you'll score up to $800 off (with select colors), no strings attached. Alternatively, trade in an old or broken phone and you'll be eligible to receive up to $1,200 off your purchase.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (BT): $299.99 $238 at Amazon
Our top recommendation for the best Android smartwatch on the market today, the Galaxy Watch 7 features a durable construction with upgraded heart rate and GPS tracking, four years of guaranteed Wear OS upgrades, and up to 40 hours of battery life. Grab the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a record-smashing 21% discount!
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $999.99 unlocked, or from $499.99 with trade-in at Samsung
Buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra unlocked in one of Samsung's exclusive color variants and you'll get $420 off plus a free storage boost to 512GB at no additional cost. Up to $800 of trade-in credit is also up for grabs if you have an old or broken device lying around. Both offers are outstanding, so take your pick.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy
If you were waiting for the right time to buy 2023's Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, this might be it. Now that Samsung's S10 series is out, Best Buy is slashing $300 off the premium Android tablet, which means you can enjoy the massive 120Hz display, premium laptop-like performance, and stellar battery life for well under the retail price.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE): $649.99 $472.99 at Amazon
The new Galaxy Watch Ultra boasts a rugged, eye-catching design with snappy Exynos performance, outstanding battery life, and a bounty of ultra-accurate health and fitness tracking metrics. The watch's main barrier to entry is its price, which is why I'm excited to see Amazon knock the price of the Ultra down to $472.99. That's the cheapest that it's ever been!
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 128GB: $649.99 $474.99 at Best Buy
Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE is all about packing flagship-quality specs into a midrange device. You get a snappy Exynos chipset with 8GB of RAM, seven years of OS updates, and the same useful Galaxy AI features found in the Galaxy S24 lineup. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll score a whopping $175 discount.
LIVE updates
When will Black Friday sales start?
The Black Friday sales have pretty much already begun. In the coming days, you'll see retailers across the web launching sales to get shoppers ready for the holiday season — the big question is whether these offers will improve as we near November 29th. Needless to say, if you're looking for a Samsung deal this holiday season, bookmark this page: I'll keep updating this guide with new offers as they go live.
What is going on with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra?
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 40mm (LTE):
$349.99$278.99 at Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 47mm (LTE):
$649.99$472.99 at Amazon
One of the biggest surprises we've seen this holiday shopping season has been the absolutely outrageous discounts on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra. These two top-rated Android smartwatches have only been out since July and yet they've already received historic discounts during Amazon's early Black Friday sale.
Will the price drop even further as we approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday? Only time will tell, but I certainly wouldn't wait to place your order if you're interested.
Which retailer has the best Black Friday Samsung deals?
It depends on what you're looking for! Pretty much every retailer under the sun will be launching holiday sales as we approach Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, so you'll want to be vigilant and look around before committing to one retailer (or you could simply bookmark Androidcentral.com for comprehensive deal coverage).
That being said, if you are hoping to buy unlocked Samsung devices, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart will probably be your best bet. If you're willing to make a trade-in or update your wireless service, consider checking with your phone carrier or Samsung itself to see what offers are available.