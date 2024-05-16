Heads up! Budget carrier Tello Mobile is now slashing prices on select Galaxy and Motorola phones

Are you looking for a phone deal to make your wireless bill as cheap as humanly possibly? The budget MVNO carrier Tello might have you covered. Sign up for one of Tello's pre-built plans before May 31st and the carrier will hook you up with $50 off the Moto G 5G (2023) or Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. Sure, neither of those phones are going to win awards for innovation or specs, but they're cheap and reliable, which makes this discount all the more meaningful.

Moto G 5G (2023): $249 $199 with select plan at Tello Mobile One of the best Android phones under $300, the Moto G 5G (2023) boasts a vibrant and smooth 120Hz 6.5-inch display, a large 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon processor that should handle most daily tasks with ease. You even get a headphone jack and expandable storage, two useful features that aren't very common nowadays. Grab the affordable phone with an eligible data plan at Tello and you'll get a straight $50 off.

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G: $219.99 $169.99 with select plan at Tello Mobile As with the Moto G 5G, Tello will give you a straight $50 off the already dirt-cheap Galaxy A14 5G when you pair the purchase of the phone with one of the MVNO's pre-built data plans. The super-affordable Galaxy A14 features a surprisingly decent 50MP camera with a huge 5,000mAh battery, NFC support, and some extensive software support from Samsung. The MediaTek chipset handles itself well when multitasking, and you can easily expand the 64GB of storage to 1TB using a microSD card.

Tello is a T-Mobile-powered MVNO carrier that's known for offering custom-built data plans that give you exactly what you need (and nothing else) for as little as $5 per month. They're also home to four pre-built data plans for the folks who don't want to customize their phone bill.

Three of Tello's plans are eligible for the $50 off deal: the Value plan ($14 per month), the Smart plan ($19 per month), and the Unlimited plan ($25 per month). The Value and Smart plan come with unlimited talk and text plus 5GB and 10GB of data, respectively. The Unlimited plan probably offers the best bang for the buck here, though, with 35GB of high-speed monthly data from T-Mobile before speeds start to slow.

This offer from Tello Mobile may not be for everyone, but if you want great T-Mobile coverage and a reliable, no-frills smartphone, it's a solid way to save some cash.

If you're ready to switch carriers and this Tello Mobile deal isn't cutting it for you, don't forget that we keep track of all the best MVNO deals of the month so you don't have to.