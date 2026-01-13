Google offers a variety of parental control features in Android via the Family Link app. You can set up a phone from scratch for your child or set parental control settings later using Family Link, which is available across multiple Android phone brands. However, Google Pixel phones unlocked a new way to set parental controls with the December 2025 Pixel Drop.

The update added a parental controls settings page to the Settings app of Pixel phones and tablets, eliminating the need to go through the separate Family Link app. Additionally, this functionality means parents can easily add parental controls to their child's Pixel after it has already been set up. Here's how to use parental controls in the Settings app of your kid's Google Pixel phone or tablet.

What's different about Parental Controls in Android 16?

The Google Family Link app, available on all Android phones. (Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google uses the Family Link app to manage parental controls across a wide range of Android phones. To be specific, Google Family Link works on devices running Android 5 (Lollipop) or newer, which covers an expansive set of both new and old phones and tablets. As an alternative to using Family Link features in a dedicated app, parents can set up parental controls in the Settings app of Google Pixel devices running the latest version of Android 16 or newer.

Parental Controls in Android settings allow parents to access both Family Link and device limits in one place. It can be password-protected for security. Parents can use Parental Controls in Android settings to set app limits, screen time restrictions, content blocks, and more.

The new page in Android's Settings app on Google Pixel phones will walk parents through the setup process on their kid's phone.

How to set up Android Parental Controls on your kid's phone

Following the December 2025 Pixel Drop, owners of Google Pixel phones and tablets can configure parental control settings straight from the main Settings app. Here's how to do it:

Disclaimer Tip: Parents, if your Google account is signed in on your kid's phone, you should remove it before continuing. Setting up parental controls will send two-step verification prompts to your kid's phone if your Google account is signed in to it, canceling the process and requiring you to start over.

1. Open the Settings app and tap Digital Wellbeing & parental controls.