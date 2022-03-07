Epic Verizon deal: Buy a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and get a free Galaxy S22 Plus

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line has only been on store shelves for a week, but insane deals are already pouring in. The latest promotion comes from Verizon, who is currently offering up to $1,000 in promo credits if you simply purchase the S22 Ultra with a 5G Get More Unlimited plan.

It works like this: meet the purchase requirements, send Verizon your receipt, and the wireless carrier will give you up to $1,000 in promo credits that you can apply over 36 months to a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus. Verizon offers 0% APR on its monthly plans, so you're basically getting a cutting-edge Galaxy phone for free. Keep in mind that this particular deal only applies to the 128GB device, since that version has a retail price of $999.99. That being said, you could technically use this same promotion to save $1,000 on a second Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, just make sure you're choosing the right 5G plan. So it's not exactly BOGO, but very close!

Wondering how the Galaxy S22 Plus differs from the Ultra? It mostly comes down to size, camera hardware, and storage. The Ultra is a bit bigger than other members of the S22 family, with a beautiful 6.8-inch AMOLED QHD+ display and an impressively powerful camera with 10x optical zoom. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has also received lots of attention for its integrated S Pen, a high-quality stylus that may be familiar to fans of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

This Verizon deal is pretty tempting, but not everyone needs a second phone line. If you're interested in checking out other Galaxy S22 deals, or you simply want to learn more about the flagship line, hop on over to our complete Samsung Galaxy S22 buyer's guide. And don't forget to protect your new phones with something from our guides for the best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra cases and Galaxy S22 Plus cases.

How to get a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for free

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus $999.99 $0.00 with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Did you just buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra but you need to add a second phone line? Verizon subscribers that meet the requirements can claim up to $1,000 in promo credits over the course of 36 months, making the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus totally free. This deal ends March 31st, so don't wait too long.

Unfortunately, this deal is only available to Verizon subscribers, but there are plenty of great switch promotions available if you're ready for a change. Having trouble choosing the best Verizon plan? We got you covered with the best Verizon cell phone plans for new subscribers.