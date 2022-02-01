Whether you're looking to get started on Verizon with a prepaid or postpaid unlimited plan, there are some great deals available starting with the solid Samsung Galaxy A42 5g on Verizon Prepaid. This phone normally commands a hefty $400 price tag but if you sign up for an Unlimited or Unlimited Plus plan, you can get it $300 off with 12 credits. Postpaid customers aren't left out either with the still very competent Galaxy S20 FE working out to $0 per month with bill credits.

If you were looking to get a little more screen real estate with a great Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G is also on sale. Whether you're sketching with the included S-Pen or just taking advantage of the huge screen to get some web browsing done, this tablet is a great choice. If you're looking to upgrade your audio, you can also grab a set of the wireless Galaxy Buds 2 to use with your new tablet or phone.

Gamers can get more out of their phones with a Razer Kishi game controller. This is one of the best Android game controllers holding your phone in the middle with Xbox-like control sticks and buttons. This makes it a great way to use Xbox cloud streaming if you've got a subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Save on prepaid or postpaid phones when you open a new line

Stick with prepaid : Samsung Galaxy A42 5G Prepaid | Get $300 off with renewals The Galaxy A42 5G isn't the fastest phone in the world but it has plenty of power for most people as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery to keep you running all day. This phone supports Verizon's low-band 5G network so you can make the most of your unlimited prepaid plan. $399 at Verizon Still a great pick : Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW | Get it free The Galaxy S20 FE isn't the latest Galaxy but it has plenty of power for most people and supports Verizon's low-band and mmWave 5G network. If you're looking to get started with an unlimited plan and a phone that can take advantage of it, the S20 FE is a solid choice. From $0/mo. at Verizon Google's Android flagship : Google Pixel 6 | Buy one get one $800 off The Pixel 6 is one of the best phones Google has ever made with the fast Tensor CPU and the latest builds of Android. It also supports 5G with C-band and has one of the best cameras compared to any other smartphone. From $23.33/mo. at Verizon The latest Galaxy : Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G | Buy one get up to $1000 off another Galaxy The Galaxy S21 FE continues Samsung's trend of refining its main Galaxy line with a beautiful 120Hz display and a premium design. It comes with Android 12 and is ready for Verizon's C-band 5G network. From $23.33/mo. at Verizon One of the best tablets : Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G | $100 off Get one of the best Android tablets available with a premium design, great performance, and 5G connectivity. You need to sign up for an unlimited plan to get this deal but with LTE and Verizon mmWave 5G network supported, this tablet will help you get more done on the go. From $32/mo. at Verizon Stay charged : Mophie Powerstation 10,000mAh | 25% off This battery pack comes with plenty of capacity to charge most phones multiple times between top-ups. The USB-C and USB-A connections can deliver up to 18 watts of power for fast charging on most devices. Whether you need to charge your phone, tablet, or even a portable gaming console like a Nintendo Switch, this pack has the power to keep you going. $38 at Verizon Wireless buds for Android : Samsung Galaxy Bud 2 | 20% off The wireless earbuds have great audio quality with rubber tips and active noise cancellation built in to reduce background noise. These earbuds are compact and come with a charging case to keep you going longer between charges. $120 at Verizon Gaming on Android : Razer Kishi | 20% off The Razer Kishi can help you take your Android gaming to the next level whether you're running games locally or streaming games from the cloud. It comes with two joysticks and four face buttons along with two sets of triggers so it's immediately familiar to Xbox gamers. $80 at Verizon

These phone deals require you to activate your new phone with Verizon so it's a good idea to make sure you pick one of the best Verizon phone plans for your needs whether you're looking at postpaid options or would rather stick with an unlimited plan. Verizon's postpaid plans are focused on unlimited data and its new Ultra Wideband 5G network but Verizon Prepaid plans still offer a great value for those looking to get connected on the network for less.