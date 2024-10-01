Verizon updated this home internet deal to include OVER $500 of savings and free stuff — here's the scoop

I don't typically cover home internet deals, but with so many Verizon wireless customers visiting our site, I'd be remiss if I didn't mention the particularly great offers. Case in point: if you sign up for Verizon's 5G Home Plus internet plan you'll receive a free $100 gift card, 12 months of VIX Premium streaming, AND $400 off select Samsung appliances at Home Depot. That's over $500 of savings and free stuff, and I haven't even begun to describe the benefits of Verizon 5G Home Internet.

Verizon 5G Home Plus Internet: $80/month From $45/month, plus $100 Verizon gift card, $400 off select Samsung appliances, and more Sign up for Verizon Home Internet's 5G Home Plus plan today and you'll get a free $100 Verizon gift card, $400 off Samsung appliances at Home Depot, and 12 months of VIX Premium streaming (usually $6.99 per month). The 5G Home Plus plan is Verizon's fastest internet plan, with Ultra 4K HD streaming support, an included router with Whole Home Wi-Fi, and a three-year price guarantee so you won't be faced with any surprises later on. Bundle the home internet plan with your existing Verizon wireless plan (and use AutoPay) and you can knock the price of your monthly bill down to as low as $45 per month. Not too shabby, if you ask me. Preferred partner (Learn what this means)

✅Recommended if: you're a Verizon wireless customer and you want the best home internet speeds for less cash; you're all about the perks.

❌Skip this deal if: you're happy with your current home internet plan; you need a simple, no-frills internet solution.

Of course, this deal makes the most sense if you're already a Verizon wireless user. The plan in question starts at $80 per month, but you can knock the price down to as low as $45 per month if you bundle home internet with your Verizon wireless plan (and use AutoPay). Once you sign up, you can mix and match perks such as the Disney Plus streaming bundle, a Walmart Plus subscription, or Unlimited Cloud Storage for $10/month apiece.

If you don't need all of the bells and whistles included in the 5G Home Plus plan, you can opt for the regular 5G Home plan and get a $50 Verizon gift card and 12 months of VIX Premium instead. That plan starts at $60/month (or $35/month if you bundle) and offers 1080p HD streaming, a free router, and a two-year price guarantee.

Sure, the promo isn't for everyone, but if you can make it work for you, it's one of those Verizon deals that keeps on giving.