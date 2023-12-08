Best Buy's Christmas Flash Sale is LIVE, here are the five gift ideas I recommend — $65 smart TV deals, $200 off Pixel 8 Pro, and more

In case you missed the news: Best Buy just launched a massive Christmas sale that'll run from now until Sunday evening, seriously discounting loads of smart TVs, Android phones, wearables, and so much more. Perusing the massive list of gift ideas can be a bit overwhelming, so to simplify things, we're gathering five of our favorite offers below.

These include gift ideas like $200 off the Google Pixel 8 Pro (our top pick for the best Android phone released this year), up to $1,600 off smart TVs, and a discount that drops the price of the Moto G Play (2023) down to just $99.99. The Christmas arrival cutoff date is fast approaching, so this may be one of your last opportunities to get your holiday shopping done while saving some cash in the process. Keep reading for more of our top picks, and don't forget the sale expires this Sunday, November 10th at midnight!

If you missed this sale, fear not: we're also keeping track of all the best Christmas tech deals across the web with our Android Central holiday gift guide.

Top Best Buy deals

1. Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Best Buy As we mentioned above, the Pixel 8 Pro was our favorite Android phone released this year, balancing the efficiency of the Tensor G3 chipset with a reasonable price and unrivalled camera tech. The Pro has been chilling with a $200 discount since Black Friday, but considering the bang for the buck here, the phone continues to deserve an honorary mention in every list of holiday deals. Price check: Amazon - $799 | Google Store - $799

2. Sony WH-1000XM4: $349.99 $229.99 at Best Buy Head to Best Buy during their 3-day holiday sale and you'll score a $120 discount on the Sony WH-1000XM4, a pair of excellent wireless headphones that come with great sound, high-end active noise cancellation, and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. Best Buy is even sweetening the deal by throwing in four months of SiriusXM streaming for free. Price check: Amazon - $228 | Walmart - $228

3. Insignia 24" Class F20 Series Fire TV: $119.99 $64.99 at Best Buy Obviously, 24 inches is a pretty small screen, but if you want a compact smart TV for dirt cheap, look no further than the F20 Series from Insignia. Currently a mere $65 during Best Buy's holiday sale, this TV delivers nice HD picture with an HDMI port and instant access to all your favorite streaming services through the Fire TV platform. You'll also get three months of Apple TV Plus and 30 days of Fubo TV for free, which is a value of over $100 on its own. Price check: Amazon - $64.99

4. Samsung Galaxy A54 128GB: $449.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Alongside the Google Pixel 7a, the Galaxy A54 from Samsung ranked as one of the better cheap Android phones released this year, pairing a vivid 120Hz AMOLED display with a 5,000mAh battery and loads of software support. Grab one of these unlocked devices during Best Buy's flash sale and you'll get a straight $100 dropped off your purchase. Price check: Amazon - $399.99