Best Buy kicks off HUGE weekend sale — these are the 5 deals I recommend before they sell out

If you don't want to wait until Amazon's Big Spring Sale to make your next big device purchase, we've got some good news for ya: Best Buy just dropped a boatload of great tech deals as part of a massive weekend sale. From today through this Sunday, March 17th, you can score epic savings on some of our favorite devices, from flagship phones to smart TVs and everything in between.

Keep reading for five of the best deals available at this very moment, including offers such as $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4 and a massive 56% discount on the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. As usual, Best Buy is also giving away lots of free streaming service subscriptions and other incentives when you buy select items, so we'll include those details when applicable as well.

If you missed this short-term sale from Best Buy, fear not: Amazon's Big Spring sale runs from March 20th to March 25th, so there are still plenty of opportunities to save.

Editor's choice: Sony WH-1000XM4: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-wh1000xm4-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6408356.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $349.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Before we dive into our official list, I wanted to start things off by mentioning this deal that slashes $100 off the Sony WH-1000XM4, my personal favorite pair of headphones and one of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-headphones" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best wireless headphones on the market today. These cans boast a sleek foldable design, some awesome noise cancelling capabilities, and up to 30 hours of battery life. They're also considerably cheaper than the newer Sony XM5s without skipping out on a lot of features that make those headphones great.

Our top picks

1. Motorola Edge Plus (2023) 512GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-edge-512gb-2023-unlocked-interstellar-black%2F6540585.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $799.99 $599.99 at Best Buy In our <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/motorola-edge-2023-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">review from last May, we called the Edge Plus (2023) "the best flagship that Motorola has released in years", and it's not difficult to see why. You're getting a powerful Snapdragon chipset, up to two days of battery life, and an elegant 165Gz pOLED display that could rival any of the best phones on the market. Pick up the unlocked Edge Plus during Best Buy's weekend sale and you'll get a straight $200 off your purchase, plus a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 128GB: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-graphite%2F6538053.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $449.99 $374.99 at Best Buy The latest in Samsung's affordable A Series, the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/phones/samsung-galaxy-a54-5g-review" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Galaxy A54 is another impressively average smartphone with a few above-average specs, such as a 120Hz OLED display and a snappy Exynos 1380 chip. Best Buy is dropping $75 off the phone when you buy unlocked, or you can activate it and kick the discount up to 175 bucks.

3. Hisense 85" Class A7 Series 4K UHD Google TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhisense-85-class-a7-series-led-4k-uhd-smart-google-tv%2F6521460.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy This 85-inch smart TV from Hisense delivers 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, and Game Mode Plus straight into your living room. Best Buy's weekend sale is knocking a straight $200 off the price of this monster, plus you'll get three months of Apple TV Plus and one month of FuboTV for 100% free.

4. Samsung 77" Class S89C OLED 4K UHD smart TV: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-77-class-s89c-oled-4k-uhd-smart-tizen-tv%2F6553149.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> $2,299.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy If you want a more premium smart TV that's guaranteed to impress the neighbors, check out this deal that carves a whopping $500 off the 77-inch Class S89C UHD set from Samsung. This beast uses an AI-powered "Neural Quantum" processor to upscale images to 4K in real time, plus there's Dolby Atmos with Object Tracking Sound, an HDR OLED panel with over 8.3 million pixels, and a game optimizer mode.