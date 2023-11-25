Motorola Cyber Monday deals — leftover Black Friday deals on the Razr Plus and more

It might not be Friday anymore, but the Black Friday deals are still going on through the weekend as companies like Motorola prep their Cyber Monday sales. While we expect there to be leftovers from Black Friday, there's no better time than the present to get in on some of the best deals we've seen on Motorola phones all year.

Now, Motorola is known for its already affordable smartphones with the Moto G lineup, but you'd be surprised to know that its higher-end phones are also on sale right now. That includes the ever-impressive Motorola Edge Plus 2023 (currently $200 off) and one of our favorite foldable phones of this year, the Motorola Razr Plus (which is also seeing a stellar $300 discount, no strings attached). Keep reading to see what else is available now.

Didn't find anything today? We're keeping track of all the best Motorola deals from now through Cyber Monday, so check back with us later to see if we've found anything new.

Editor's Picks

1. Motorola Razr Plus: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon The Motorola Razr Plus is one of our favorite foldable phones due to its compact size and large cover screen. At $999, it's not exactly cheap, but you can score one for less than you'll pay for a conventional flagship at Amazon now. At this price, this could be a great entry into the world of foldables, and it will surely get people talking when you flip your phone open. Price comparison: Best Buy - $699.99

2. Motorola Razr (2023): $699.99 $499.99 at Amazon If the Motorola Razr is too much flip phone for you, the Razr (2023) might be your speed. It still has an impressive display and all of our favorite Moto features but with a smaller cover screen for at-a-glance notifications, selfies, and other interactions. The battery is also larger for all-day use, making the Motorola Razr (2023) the best mid-range flip phone without breaking the bank. Price comparison: Best Buy - $499.99

3. Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799.99 $599.99 at Amazon If you're not into foldables, Motorola's other flagship, the Edge Plus 2023, is another great buy. Not only does this phone look good, but it's one of the best Motorola flagships we've seen in a long time, and it's currently cheaper than the Pixel 8! Honestly, this is a fantastic phone that's quite underrated, and once you get your hands on it, you'll find it hard to believe something like this could fly under the radar. Price comparison: Best Buy - $599.99

4. Motorola Edge (2023): $599.99 349.99 at Amazon The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is a great phone, and while the Edge (2023) tones things down a bit, it's by no means a slouch, sporting a powerful MediaTek chip, sleek, curvy design, and super fast charging. It was already a great price when it launched, but this Black Friday deal on the Motorola Edge (2023) isn't one to miss. Price comparison: Best Buy - $349.99

5. Moto G Stylus 5G (2023): $399.99 $249.99 at Amazon Don't wanna splurge for a flagship? This affordable phone gets the job done with a still-powerful chipset and built-in stylus pen. The Moto G Stylus 5G is one of our favorite mid-range phones, and now it's even more affordable thanks to this early Black Friday deal, shaving $100 off the retail price. Price comparison: Best Buy - $249.99

6. Moto G Power 5G: $299 $199.99 at Amazon The first 5G phone in the Moto G Power lineup is quite an impressive showing. Sticking to its name, the phone can last up to two days on a single charge and can handle much of what you throw at it, with a decent set of cameras, to boot. With this early Black Friday deal, now might be a good time to grab the Moto G Power 5G! Price comparison: Best Buy - $199.99

FAQ

When do the Cyber Monday deals start?

Cyber Monday officially lands on November 27, the Monday after Black Friday. Fortunately, many Black Friday deals are still live as we head into Monday, but they may not remain the same. For example, Motorola notes that its Black Friday sales end on November 26 at 11:59 pm CST.

Still, we'll be keeping track of all the best deals in the lead-up to the shopping event, so keep checking back here to find all the best Cyber Monday deals.

Which are the best Motorola deals?

First, it's important to know what you're looking for in a phone. Motorola is known for making some of the best cheap Android phones on the market, with phones that bring great value at low prices. However, Motorola has more expensive flagship models that deserve just as much attention as they often undercut the competition while offering similar performance.

If you're looking for something more high-end, the Motorola Razr Plus is probably one of the best deals you'll find. The phone normally retails for $999, but you can grab it now for $699, which is cheaper than many standard, non-folding flagship phones. Actually, that's the retail price for the mid-range Motorola Razr (2023), so it's surprising to see the flagship hit such a low price!

Normally, you'd start seeing some compromises at this price point, so to get a flagship foldable for under $700 is an absolute steal. Even when you compare the Razr Plus to the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Motorola is able to hold its own, and we'd highly recommend it at this price.

That said, foldable phones aren't for everyone, which is why the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) is also a great option. It features one of the latest Snapdragon chipsets, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a gorgeous display. In his review, Android Central's Nick Sutrich was quite impressed with the phone, giving it nearly five stars (out of five). And for $200 off, you'll get all that for less than the smaller Pixel 8, which is quite a steal.

Motorola also has some lower-end models that are actually quite performant, and you can't really go wrong with any of them if you're looking for something that won't break the bank.

Again, keep in mind that these current deals only last until Cyber Monday starts, so check back on Monday to see what kind of deals Motorola offers.