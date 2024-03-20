Amazon Big Spring Sale 2024 — five tech deals UNDER $100 that you can buy right now

Believe it or not, you don't need to spend a ton of cash to enjoy the best Amazon deals during the retailer's Big Spring Sale. As a matter of fact, there are a lot of discounted Android devices that fall well under the $100 mark, and I've gathered five of my favorites below.

From smartwatches and tablets to TVs and earbuds, keep reading for the best tech for less than a Benjamin. I've been covering shopping events like this for well over a decade, so you can rest easy knowing that the items below are not only cheap but reliable as well. The Amazon Spring sale runs from today through March 25th, but don't wait too long if something catches your eye; a lot of discounted devices are already running out of stock.

My top 5 Amazon deals under $100

1. Amazon Fire HD 8 64GB: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09BG56K7R%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon The top pick in our list of the <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-kindle-fire-tablet" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">best Fire tablets, the Amazon Fire HD 8 packs solid performance and 13 hours of battery life into a compact 8-inch couch companion. Grab the 64GB version during Amazon's Spring Sale and you'll enjoy a sweet 27% discount.

2. Amazfit GTS 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09H5TWZQT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $119.99 $89.99 at Amazon The Amazfit GTS 3 may be a few years old at this point, but it still holds up surprisingly well in 2024, with over 150 activity modes, comprehensive health and fitness tracking software, and up to 12 days of battery life. The best part? You can grab the smartwatch for a mere $89.99 during Amazon's Spring Sale.

3. Insignia 32" F20 Series Smart TV: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB09ZLTMWWH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $129.99 $94.99 at Amazon Looking for a new smart TV? Head to Amazon during the Spring Sale and you can grab the 32-inch F20 Series set by Insignia for just 95 bucks. Sure, this model doesn't have a lot of bells and whistles, but you get crystal-clear 720p resolution, three HDMI ports, and easy access to all of your favorite streaming services.

4. Jabra Elite 4 earbuds: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=169923&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BTZKP1TP%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US""> $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon Jabra is one of our favorite manufacturers of <a href="https://www.androidcentral.com/best-wireless-earbuds" data-link-merchant="androidcentral.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">wireless earbuds, and now you can get their popular Elite 4 buds for just $59.99 at Amazon. These affordable earbuds utilize four built-in microphones to provide active noise cancellation (ANC), plus you get a sleek, comfortable design, sweat and water resistance, and up to 22 hours of battery life when you use the included charging case.