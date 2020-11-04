Chances are you're going to spend a lot of your Black Friday shopping surfing the large retailers with huge inventories, but if you want a private sale that features some of the best smartphones around, check out the OnePlus Black Friday sale that includes free stuff, bundles, and the possibility to save hundreds of dollars. Every purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro or the OnePlus 8T comes with a free pair of OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds. Those are worth $80, so that's good savings right there. You can also get a free protective case if you decide to go with the less expensive OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are both discounted by $100, too.
Get a free pair of true wireless earbuds when you buy one smartphone. Get half off a second one if you want and both phones still come with the free pair of earbuds, too.
There's even an unlisted bundle deal that can really save you some money. If you buy the OnePlus 8T you can buy a second one and get half off the price. That's $373 off the total right there, but then you also get a free pair of wireless earbuds with each phone. That's another $160 in value for the deal. You'll end up paying a total of $1,123.50 and saving $532 overall. All of the deals above expire Nov. 30 so get them while you can.
Get a free pair of true wireless earbuds when you buy one smartphone. Get half off a second one if you want and both phones still come with the free pair of earbuds, too.
Our review of the OnePlus 8T smartphone gave it 4 stars and a Recommended badge. We said, "The design is a step forward for OnePlus, and the flat display makes it a delight to use the phone. The phone has the latest internal hardware, clean software without any bloatware, and 65W fast charging is a major differentiator."
In addition to the 65W fast charging, the OnePlus 8T also has a 120Hz fluid display. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and comes with Android 11 out of the box. There's also a 48MP quad camera setup for taking some great pictures and, of course, you'll have 5G for super fast speeds no matter what you're doing.
Save $100 and get a free pair of true wireless earbuds. Read our review of this fancy smartphone before you buy. Like the other deals, this one will also expire Nov. 30.
You can also read our review of the OnePlus 8 Pro or check out the differences between the two phones to see which one works best for you.
