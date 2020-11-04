Chances are you're going to spend a lot of your Black Friday shopping surfing the large retailers with huge inventories, but if you want a private sale that features some of the best smartphones around, check out the OnePlus Black Friday sale that includes free stuff, bundles, and the possibility to save hundreds of dollars. Every purchase of the OnePlus 8 Pro or the OnePlus 8T comes with a free pair of OnePlus Buds true wireless earbuds. Those are worth $80, so that's good savings right there. You can also get a free protective case if you decide to go with the less expensive OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro are both discounted by $100, too.

There's even an unlisted bundle deal that can really save you some money. If you buy the OnePlus 8T you can buy a second one and get half off the price. That's $373 off the total right there, but then you also get a free pair of wireless earbuds with each phone. That's another $160 in value for the deal. You'll end up paying a total of $1,123.50 and saving $532 overall. All of the deals above expire Nov. 30 so get them while you can.

