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Nothing is a U.K.-based "anti-boring" tech brand founded by former OnePlus founder Carl Pei. The company entered the market to disrupt traditional smartphones with its transparent, retro-futuristic hardware and heavily customized software, inspired by Pei's mission to make consumer tech fun again. Nothing focuses on clean design and an "AI-native" future, a strategy that centers on moving away from a million different standalone apps toward smart, built-in features.



Nothing also carries its design philosophy across its other products, such as earbuds. Meanwhile, the company has a sub-brand, CMF, that takes a different, more colorful approach to design, while still offering affordable smartphones and audio products. However, the availability and carrier support for Nothing and CMF phones remain points of contention for fans as the brands continue to expand their presence.