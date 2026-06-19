Nothing
Nothing is a U.K.-based "anti-boring" tech brand founded by former OnePlus founder Carl Pei. The company entered the market to disrupt traditional smartphones with its transparent, retro-futuristic hardware and heavily customized software, inspired by Pei's mission to make consumer tech fun again. Nothing focuses on clean design and an "AI-native" future, a strategy that centers on moving away from a million different standalone apps toward smart, built-in features.
Nothing also carries its design philosophy across its other products, such as earbuds. Meanwhile, the company has a sub-brand, CMF, that takes a different, more colorful approach to design, while still offering affordable smartphones and audio products. However, the availability and carrier support for Nothing and CMF phones remain points of contention for fans as the brands continue to expand their presence.
Latest about Nothing
RAM ruins a Pro: Nothing says no CMF Phone 3 Pro to avoid ridiculous pricing
By Nickolas Diaz published
Not this time Nothing's co-founder got transparent about a CMF Phone 3 Pro, stating RAM would wreck things and stand against the brand's budget ideals.
Nothing’s Carl Pei says he's going to steal Apple’s customers “one bored iPhone user at a time”
By Jay Bonggolto published
The anti-Apple playbook Nothing is taking its anti-Apple fight to US store shelves, but despite Carl Pei's bold talk, Apple's ecosystem remains a much tougher opponent than any Instagram stunt.
Run it back: a budget Nothing Ear 3a are all these rumors can talk about
By Nickolas Diaz published
Staying affordable Nothing is supposedly working on another pair of budget earbuds: the Ear 3a, as prices reportedly leak.
Keeping it fun: Nothing debuts its phones, audio lineup at Best Buy in the US
By Nickolas Diaz published
Keeping it fun Nothing says tech can be fun, debuts its phones and audio series at Best Buy across hundreds of U.S. Best Buy stores.
TikTokers are swapping their iPhones for Nothing Phones, and I think I understand why
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Nothing like a Nothing The Nothing brand has been growing at an exponential rate, and it looks like a heavy TikTok influence is playing a big role.
Chatter says Nothing's CMF Phone 3 Pro is delayed, specs and launch leak
By Nickolas Diaz published
Is it a dynasty? Rumors talk about CMF by Nothing's next budget phone, stating the Phone 3 Pro could switch to a mid-range Qualcomm chip and more.
Nothing is refreshing the Ear (open) with a color that stands out
By Jay Bonggolto published
New color Nothing’s Ear (open) is getting a bold blue makeover on May 11, keeping its awareness-friendly open-ear design.
Nothing's giving its phones an Essential Voice to usher in smarter transcriptions
By Nickolas Diaz published
Your voice Nothing drops another feature for its latest phones, aiming to provide an Essential Voice for smarter transcriptions.
The Nothing Phone 4a Pro is nearly unbreakable, except for one design flaw
By Jay Bonggolto published
The SIM tool trap The Nothing Phone 4a Pro nails durability with its metal build, but small flaws like an exposed mic mesh keep it from being fully worry-free.
Nothing's new tool makes sharing between Android and desktop easier — and it does one thing differently [Update]
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Not AirDrop Nothing has launched Warp, a new tool for sharing files across Android and desktop devices.
These 5 features help me get the best sound out of the Nothing Ear 3
By Brady Snyder published
Superior sound The Nothing Ear 3 have a bass-heavy sound signature out of the box, but you can make it your own and improve performance by using these 5 features.
Nothing Phone 4a Pro vs. Google Pixel 10a: A style-first phone vs a smarter one
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Nothing vs Google Nothing and Google take different approaches to midrange smartphones at the same price.
Nothing Phone 4a Pro review: The right phone at the right time
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Nothing beats a Pixel If you've got just $499 to spend on a new phone, you might be surprised how much you can get with Nothing.
I didn't expect to like headphones as much as I love the Nothing Headphone (a)
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Like wearing nothing Nothing Headphone (a) is a brand new pair of affordable ANC headphones from Nothing, sporting the company's trademark style and high-quality Bluetooth or 3.5mm sound.
If you've got a CMF Watch, the Nothing X app is taking over: this is what you need to know
By Nickolas Diaz published
Get to it CMF Watch users say goodbye to one app and hello to the Nothing X app, as the company urges users to begin transferring data.
Nothing reportedly interested in AI smart glasses that might be a year away
By Nickolas Diaz published
A recent rumor alleged Nothing might chase an entry into the AI smart glasses market in the future.
This stylish Android phone from Nothing has a rear display and is $200 OFF
By Brady Snyder published
Save 25% The Nothing Phone 3 is the brand's most well-rounded phone yet, and it's cheaper than ever during Amazon's Big Spring Sale.
Nothing’s Carl Pei thinks the app era is ending — here’s what comes next
By Jay Bonggolto published
The app era is ending? Carl Pei says apps are on the way out, with AI agents set to run your phone, cutting clutter and effort.
There's a Nothing OS update for the Phone 4a that makes it useful and so relaxing
By Nickolas Diaz published
Refinements Nothing just detailed a refined OS update for the Phone 4a series that drastically boosts its real-time alerts and more.
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