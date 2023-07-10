Live
The best Prime Day deals LIVE 2023: discounted phones, Chromebooks, tablets, and more
The clock is ticking: Prime Day tech deals are officially set to go live in a matter of hours, and we're here to present you with all the best offers as they launch. Starting Tuesday, July 11th at 3am EST, Amazon is going to be fully transformed into a sitewide deal extravaganza, with hefty price drops in just about every product category you can imagine, from appliances and furniture to toys and tech.
We've already seen quite a few early phone deals that stopped us in our tracks, like an offer that drops 15% off the brand new Motorola Razr Plus. Looking to upgrade your smart home? You can also save a whopping 54% on the top-rated 5th Gen Echo Dot if you head to Amazon now. But of course, these deals barely scratch the surface, so keep reading to see all the best Prime Day prices as they're announced, LIVE.
As usual, most of these discounts are only available to Prime members. Amazon has also begun offering Invite Only deals, which are essentially limited offers that members need to request access to if they want to receive the savings. Not a Prime member yet? Well, now's a great time to sign up, especially since Amazon is offering a free 30-day free trial that gives you access to all the best deals.
Ready to upgrade the home theater? Look no further than this sweet deal that drops a jaw-dropping 75% off the price of the 43-inch Omni Series Fire TV. This entertainment powerhouse produces images in stunning 4K Ultra HD, plus you get hands-free Alexa control, Dolby Digital Plus, and ultra-thin bezels.
That's about it. It doesn't have many of the bells and whistles found in more-premium TVs, but it gets the job done and at this price, who's complaining? The only thing to note is that this is another Invite Only deal, so get in there before it's too late.
I've had my eye on the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for a while, but it wasn't until this Prime Day discount came along that I was willing to pull the trigger. Prime members who order the Alexa device will save a whopping 50% on their purchase, no strings attached and no invite necessary.
The Dot with Clock has a sleek, compact design that fits into the décor of nearly any room, plus you get a bright LED display and some surprisingly loud speakers. You can even use it to expand your Wi-Fi coverage. Sure, it doesn't have a 3.5mm headphone jack, but the massive discount here more than makes up for any of the Dot's faults.
The sleek and innovative Motorola Razr Plus just hit store shelves last month, and yet you can already save an excellent $150 if you grab the unlocked foldable today. And it isn't even Prime Day yet! The catch is that this is one of Amazon's Invite Only deals, which means you aren't guaranteed to receive the savings, even if you request it.
The Razr Plus is Samsung's biggest competition in the world of foldables, packing excellent performance into an elegant clamshell design. You get two vibrant pOLED displays, the stellar Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, and three OS upgrades / four years of security updates guaranteed.
