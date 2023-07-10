The best Prime Day deals LIVE 2023: discounted phones, Chromebooks, tablets, and more

The clock is ticking: Prime Day tech deals are officially set to go live in a matter of hours, and we're here to present you with all the best offers as they launch. Starting Tuesday, July 11th at 3am EST, Amazon is going to be fully transformed into a sitewide deal extravaganza, with hefty price drops in just about every product category you can imagine, from appliances and furniture to toys and tech.

We've already seen quite a few early phone deals that stopped us in our tracks, like an offer that drops 15% off the brand new Motorola Razr Plus. Looking to upgrade your smart home? You can also save a whopping 54% on the top-rated 5th Gen Echo Dot if you head to Amazon now. But of course, these deals barely scratch the surface, so keep reading to see all the best Prime Day prices as they're announced, LIVE.

As usual, most of these discounts are only available to Prime members. Amazon has also begun offering Invite Only deals, which are essentially limited offers that members need to request access to if they want to receive the savings. Not a Prime member yet? Well, now's a great time to sign up, especially since Amazon is offering a free 30-day free trial that gives you access to all the best deals.