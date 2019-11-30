By far one of my favorite things in my tech kit is my camera, which has been to countless cities and countries with me for both work and pleasure. I love shooting video (and the occasional photos), and few cameras nail both quite as well as the Sony a7 III. If you've watched any of my Android Central videos in the last year, you've already seen plenty of footage from the a7 III. It's an incredibly versatile camera that does amazingly well in virtually any lighting conditions, even near-pitch dark environments, making it a great option for anyone who shoots in often unpredictable situations. Best Black Friday deals: Over 240 deals updated in real time Right now for Black Friday weekend, the a7 III is 10% off, which may not sound like much, but for such a pricey purchase, that sale will save you hundreds of dollars.

I travel a lot for work, and for the sake of portability (and my back), I try to pack as lightweight as possible. With the a7 III, I don't need to pack separate photo and video cameras. Sony's full frame mirrorless cameras have been incredibly popular for years because they're incredibly well-suited for both types of media, with great imaging and unmatched lowlight performance. One of the biggest downsides of Sony's ultra-slim body has typically been poor battery life, but that's been resolved in the a7 III with a much larger battery that lasts for three hours of 4K video shooting. This means I rarely need to break out my spare battery, and you can even recharge the camera through its USB-C port.

That port isn't the only modern ammenity here, though. You also get dual SD card slots, which is fantastic for on-the-fly backups, 4K30 or 1080p120 video capture, LOG color profiles, and wireless capabilities that let you transfer photos and videos to your phone or even use your phone as an external monitor. Of course, you also get both microphone and headphone jacks, making it easy to record and monitor high-quality audio with an external microphone. By far the best part of the a7 III, at least for me, is its low light capabilities. Covering events at various locations means I never know what the lighting situation will be, and on more than one occasion I've been on show floors with incredibly inconsistent lighting that makes shooting a nightmare. With the a7 III, I never have to worry too much about it; even if I need to crank up the ISO, the resulting image is relatively noise-free — something my old GH5 never could've pulled off. The a7 III is on Amazon for $200 off through Black Friday weekend. If you've been hoping to start shooting more photo and video, now's a great time to jump on this stellar camera!