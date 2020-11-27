I bought the Marshall Stanmore over five years ago, and it is still going strong today. I use it every day to stream music and listen to podcasts, and it delivers room-filling sound and looks good while doing it. Simply put, it is the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker in my home.
The Stanmore II retains the same drivers as the original but has a few design tweaks, and right now it is on sale for just $200, a full $150 off its regular retail price. This is one of the best audio deals you'll find during Black Friday, so if you are looking for a home Bluetooth speaker, don't miss out on this incredible offer on the Stanmore II.
The legendary one: Marshall Stanmore II | $150 off
The Stanmore II delivers truly incredible sound, and the retro design allows it to stand out. You get analog knobs at the top for controlling volume, bass, and treble, and
Works with Alexa: Marshall Stanmore II Voice | $150 off
The Stanmore II Voice is identical to the regular Stanmore II, but includes Alexa integration, allowing you to use Amazon's digital assistant to play songs, get weather alerts, control lights, and more. You can also pair the speaker with other Alexa audio products in your home to set up multi-room audio with ease.
The Stanmore II isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker; it has to be plugged in to work. It is ideal for medium to large rooms, with the 5.25-inch woofer and two 0.75-inch tweeters delivering incredible room-filling sound.
The standout feature of the Stanmore II is the design. With a textured vinyl coating and a front grille that's based on a fretboard, the Stanmore III has a bold design that should immediately resonate with rock and roll fans. The analog knobs located at the top for controlling volume, bass, and treble are fantastic, and you can also plug in an RCA or 3.5mm cable to the device.
For wireless connectivity, the Stanmore II works over Bluetooth 5.0, and has the AptX codec. It connects to two devices at the same time, and you can use Marshall's Bluetooth app to tailor the EQ to your tastes. Overall, the Stanmore II is one of the best Bluetooth speakers available today, and you can now get your hands on it for just $200.
