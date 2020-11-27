I bought the Marshall Stanmore over five years ago, and it is still going strong today. I use it every day to stream music and listen to podcasts, and it delivers room-filling sound and looks good while doing it. Simply put, it is the best-sounding Bluetooth speaker in my home.

The Stanmore II retains the same drivers as the original but has a few design tweaks, and right now it is on sale for just $200, a full $150 off its regular retail price. This is one of the best audio deals you'll find during Black Friday, so if you are looking for a home Bluetooth speaker, don't miss out on this incredible offer on the Stanmore II.

The Stanmore II isn't a portable Bluetooth speaker; it has to be plugged in to work. It is ideal for medium to large rooms, with the 5.25-inch woofer and two 0.75-inch tweeters delivering incredible room-filling sound.

The standout feature of the Stanmore II is the design. With a textured vinyl coating and a front grille that's based on a fretboard, the Stanmore III has a bold design that should immediately resonate with rock and roll fans. The analog knobs located at the top for controlling volume, bass, and treble are fantastic, and you can also plug in an RCA or 3.5mm cable to the device.

For wireless connectivity, the Stanmore II works over Bluetooth 5.0, and has the AptX codec. It connects to two devices at the same time, and you can use Marshall's Bluetooth app to tailor the EQ to your tastes. Overall, the Stanmore II is one of the best Bluetooth speakers available today, and you can now get your hands on it for just $200.