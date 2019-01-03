November 16, 2018 — This is the Moto G7 Plus

Hot on the heels of the Moto G7 render we saw yesterday, Mr Gizmo Blog has returned with our first look at the larger Moto G7 Plus.

The Plus model is pretty much identical to the regular G7 from a design point of view, sharing the same waterdrop notch, dual rear cameras, and glass back. The screen's a bit larger at 6.4-inches and has an extra-tall 19.5:9 form factor. The processor could also see an upgrade to the Snapdragon 670 or 710, with other specs including up to 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage, and a 16MP + 5MP dual rear camera combo.

November 15, 2018 — New render confirms Moto G7 design with dual cameras & waterdrop notch

It's been a hot minute since we've heard anything about the Moto G7, but thanks to Mr Gizmo Blog, we have yet another look at Motorola's impending handset.

Similar to the first render we saw back in October, this new one confirms a lot of what we already know. The Moto G7 will have a waterdrop-style notch, glass back, dual rear cameras, and a fingerprint sensor embedded in the "M" logo on the back.

Something that is new, however, is the phone's now shown in a black color instead of the silver one we saw previously. Also, while there's no way to confirm this, Mr Gizmo Blog notes that, "the Moto G7 might be the company's first G-series smartphone to offer Qi wireless charging support."

Other rumored specs include a 6-inch Full HD+ display, an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 3,500 mAh battery, and Android 9 Pie running out of the box.

October 5, 2018 — First Moto G7 renders reveal glass back, waterdrop-style notch, rear fingerprint sensor, and more

Thanks to MySmartPrice and @OnLeaks, we now have our very first renders of the upcoming Moto G7.

Similar to the G6, the Moto G7 will have a curved glass back, USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There's now a speaker grill joining these two ports on the bottom frame, suggesting that this could be used in conjunction with the front-facing speaker at the top of the phone to create stereo audio.

Also on the front of the phone is a large 6-inch display with a smaller bottom bezel and waterdrop-style notch at the top that houses the front-facing camera. To make the bottom bezel smaller, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the back on the Moto "M" logo right below the dual rear cameras.

Exact specs are still unknown, but the current rumor mill is suggesting an unnamed octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, and a 3,500 mAh battery. Add that together with Android 9 Pie available out of the box, and this could be one of the best affordable phones we see next year.