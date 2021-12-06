Best Moto G7 Plus Screen Protectors 2022
By Christine Persaud , Andrew Myrick published
The Moto G7 Plus is now in the hands of many users since launching almost two years ago, and it continues to impress. To maximize its longevity even further, you want to protect that gorgeous tear-drop display. Given that this phone only comes with Gorilla Glass 3, the screen is more prone to breaking without some form of protection. Along with a protective Moto G7 Plus case, which is a necessity for any smartphone, here are some of the best Moto G7 Plus screen protectors to keep the phone's screen safe from harm.
Omoton Tempered Glass - 4-pack
When it comes to value, this set takes the cake. You not only get four screen protectors for a ridiculously cheap price, but the well-reviewed protectors are just 0.3mm thin and include all of the features you'd expect, from high transparency to an oleophobic coating that repels sweat, fingerprints, and smudges.
UniqueMe Tempered Glass 3-pack
The highly responsive touchscreen will make it feel like this tempered glass protector isn't even there. Meanwhile, the oleophobic coating helps repel oil, fingerprints, and smudges for a clear view, whether you're surfing websites or watching movies.
MP-Mall Tempered Glass 3-pack
Maintain the brightness of your phone with this screen protector that is 99.99% transparent. Made from tempered glass, it also comes with an alignment frame to help with installation.
Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-Pack
While other screen protectors listed here offer more in the pack, Supershieldz promises that its option is made with the best quality, and we're inclined to agree. They have 2.5D rounded edge glass so there are no sharp edges.
Tantek 2-pack
There won't be any bubbles or gaps with this silicone protector that covers the flat area of the screen, nor are there any worries since it comes backed by a lifetime warranty.
Supershieldz Clear Shield
There are some folks out there who don't like the feel of tempered glass on top of their displays. Luckily, Supershieldz also makes a "regular" PET Film protector, which will provide a natural feel. This pack comes with six in the event that you're ready for a new one or mess up installation.
What we suggest for the Moto G7 Plus
The Moto G7 Plus is a great, little handset and is sure to continue turning heads as it reaches more and more users. But when it comes to these new devices, you want to make sure that it is protected from potential damage.
As for our favorite of the best Moto G7 Plus screen protectors, the Omoton Tempered Glass provides the right amount of thickness, while offering easy installation and more. For those who don't want to deal with the potential headaches from tempered glass screen protectors, there are still traditional film protectors. In that case, you'll want to look at the Supershieldz Clear Shield, as this six-pack should last you for quite some time.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.