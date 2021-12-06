Best Moto G7 Plus Screen Protectors 2022

The Moto G7 Plus is now in the hands of many users since launching almost two years ago, and it continues to impress. To maximize its longevity even further, you want to protect that gorgeous tear-drop display. Given that this phone only comes with Gorilla Glass 3, the screen is more prone to breaking without some form of protection. Along with a protective Moto G7 Plus case, which is a necessity for any smartphone, here are some of the best Moto G7 Plus screen protectors to keep the phone's screen safe from harm.

Perfect Fit Omoton Tempered Glass - 4-pack $4 at Amazon When it comes to value, this set takes the cake. You not only get four screen protectors for a ridiculously cheap price, but the well-reviewed protectors are just 0.3mm thin and include all of the features you'd expect, from high transparency to an oleophobic coating that repels sweat, fingerprints, and smudges. High-definition UniqueMe Tempered Glass 3-pack $7 at Amazon The highly responsive touchscreen will make it feel like this tempered glass protector isn't even there. Meanwhile, the oleophobic coating helps repel oil, fingerprints, and smudges for a clear view, whether you're surfing websites or watching movies. Maintain brightness MP-Mall Tempered Glass 3-pack $7 at Amazon Maintain the brightness of your phone with this screen protector that is 99.99% transparent. Made from tempered glass, it also comes with an alignment frame to help with installation. Hydrophobic and Oleophobic Supershieldz Tempered Glass 2-Pack $7 at Amazon While other screen protectors listed here offer more in the pack, Supershieldz promises that its option is made with the best quality, and we're inclined to agree. They have 2.5D rounded edge glass so there are no sharp edges. Bubble-free Tantek 2-pack $9 at Amazon There won't be any bubbles or gaps with this silicone protector that covers the flat area of the screen, nor are there any worries since it comes backed by a lifetime warranty. Traditional protection Supershieldz Clear Shield $6 at Amazon There are some folks out there who don't like the feel of tempered glass on top of their displays. Luckily, Supershieldz also makes a "regular" PET Film protector, which will provide a natural feel. This pack comes with six in the event that you're ready for a new one or mess up installation.

What we suggest for the Moto G7 Plus

The Moto G7 Plus is a great, little handset and is sure to continue turning heads as it reaches more and more users. But when it comes to these new devices, you want to make sure that it is protected from potential damage.

As for our favorite of the best Moto G7 Plus screen protectors, the Omoton Tempered Glass provides the right amount of thickness, while offering easy installation and more. For those who don't want to deal with the potential headaches from tempered glass screen protectors, there are still traditional film protectors. In that case, you'll want to look at the Supershieldz Clear Shield, as this six-pack should last you for quite some time.