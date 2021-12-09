Best Moto G7 Plus Cases 2022

Despite already being out for almost two years, the Moto G7 Plus remains an impressive handset. The device sports improved cameras, stereo speakers, and even faster 27W charging. But to keep it in pristine condition, whether you're hanging on to one you bought when it was new or picking one up for a good deal, you'll need a solid protective case. What are the best Moto G7 Plus cases? We've got some of our favorites here.

Trusted brand Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 at Amazon Spigen is one of the the most trusted and reliable smartphone case brands out there, and the Rugged Armor line is a popular one. This case has a flexible TPU shell, along with Spigen's own Air Cushion Technology for the best shock absorption. Show off SPARIN Clear TPU Case $8 at Amazon Why wouldn't you want to show off your shiny Moto G7 Plus? We don't know either, but the SPARIN Clear TPU case is perfect as it shows off your device while keeping it protected. There is a 1mm raised edge on around the display and camera to make sure that no inadvertent scratches appear. Ultra protection Yiakeng Shockproof Hard Case $8 at Amazon For every slim case, there's a sturdy case to choose from, and that's the case here with the Yiakeng Shockproof Hard Case for the G7 Plus. The case sports perfect cutouts for all of your ports, along with a comfortable body and a built-in kickstand. Floral Protection Ueokeird Shockproof TPU Case $10 at Amazon Made for both the Moto G7 and G7 Plus, the Ueokeird Shockproof TPU Cover is super slim while also keeping your phone sufficiently protected. The flower pattern on the back will make the G7 Plus stand out as well, as a fashion statement piece. Kickstand wallet Simicoo Wallet Flip Case $11 at Amazon This wallet case sports a super-slim profile and makes it possible to take a credit card or ID with you for whatever card you need the most. The built-in kickstand allows you to prop the G7 Plus easily, and the magnetic flap keeps the screen covered when it needs to be. Beetle shell SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro $19.99 at Walmart $21.99 at Amazon $24.99 at Amazon If you want more protection, then the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro is for you with its MIL-STD 810 raring. The case also comes with a rotatable holster so that you can keep it on your hip and free up your pockets. Dual-layered protection TUDIA Merge Case $13 at Amazon The TUDIA Merge is fantastic at being both rugged and somewhat slim without adding too much bulk. This is done with the combination of a TPU inner-shell and polycarbonate outer-shell to keep your G7 Plus safe from drops or accidents.

Pick the best case for you

Finding the best Moto G7 Plus cases isn't difficult — there are plenty to choose from. My personal favorite, the Spigen Rugged Armor, comes from a brand you know and trust. Additionally, the Rugged Armor offers a great lightweight way to protect the G7 Plus.

For those who want a bit more protection, look no further than the SUPCASE Beetle Pro for the G7 Plus. This case offers 360 degrees of protection thanks to the TPU and polycarbonate outer-shell, along with a built-in screen protector. Plus, SUPCASE includes a rotatable holster so that you can clip your phone on your belt or your bag.

If the case you choose doesn't come with a screen protector, or even if you want to upgrade to a better one, take a look at some great screen protector options for the phone as well to complete your protective setup before hitting the road.