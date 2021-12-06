Best Heavy Duty Cases for Moto G7 in 2022
The Moto G7 is, without a doubt, one of the best phones in its price range. It brings a lot to the table for its small price tag, with one of the highlights being a glass design. There's no denying it looks great, but with just the right drop, it can be a shattered mess in the blink of an eye. Prevent that from happening with one of these heavy-duty cases.
Poetic Guardian
One of our absolute favorite heavy-duty cases for the Moto G7 is the Poetic Guardian. The back part of the case features an impact-resistant bumper, whereas the front cover adds additional frame protection along with a built-in screen protector. Despite all of this ruggedness, the Guardian Series manages to retain a really manageable footprint and comes in four colors.
Encased Scorpio
If you want a heavy-duty case but also want something that'll keep the Moto G7 relatively slim and lightweight, a great option is the Encased Scorpio. While it doesn't have a built-in screen protector, you will find a non-slip finish to add some welcome grip, impact-resistant corners, excellent button covers, and an ergonomic design.
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
The Unicorn Beetle Pro has a much tamer design compared to the Poetic Guardian, but when it comes to keeping the Moto G7 safe from daily wear-and-tear, it excels. Featuring military-grade protection, a built-in screen protector, and drop protection up to 20 feet, this is ready for anything. Bonus points for the rotatable holster, too!
Poetic Revolution
Another great case from Poetic is the Revolution case. This ditches the Guardian's clear back in favor of an even more rugged design, which you can get in three colors. Similar to the Guardian case, the Revolution has military-grade protection and a built-in screen protector. One area where this manages to stand out is the included kickstand on the back.
Tekcoo Tmajor
Who said that rugged cases have to be boring? With the Tekcoo Tmajor, you have five really distinct colors to choose from. It also has a dual-layer design, allowing you to keep the Moto G7 safe from just about anything throughout your days of using it. This is also a great choice for the penny-pinchers out there.
Aimoll-88 Full-Body Rugged Armor Cover
Despite the odd naming, the Aimoll-88 Full-Body Cover offers a built-in screen protector, along with an outer TPU shell and inner polycarbonate shell. The case also comes in eight different colors, so there's an option for everyone, plus the company offers a 90-day replacement warranty.
Rebex Multi-function Case
It's tough to find a case that looks good, has great protection, and a few added benefits, but the Rebex Multi-function Case does just that. The case has a ring-holder built into the back, which rotates 360-degrees and doubles as a kickstand if you want to kick back.
TUDIA Merge
TUDIA's Merge line of cases are some of the best on the market and for good reason as this case offers two layers and easy installation. There are raised edges surrounding the screen, camera, and fingerprint scanner to keep your Moto G7 safe from accidental scratches.
OTOONE Glitter Quicksand Heavy Duty Cover
Who wouldn't want a case to show off their brand-new device? The OTOONE does that and will really turn some heads with its glitter quicksand design. The case also comes in two pieces, while aiming to take the bulk of the damage if your device suffers a fall.
Still can't decide?
For what it's worth, my personal favorite case on this list is the Poetic Guardian. It has everything you want in a rugged case, including 360-degree coverage for the Moto G7 and a screen protector that's built right into it. On top of that, the clear back allows the G7's design to shine through, and it comes in quite a few fun colors. Overall, it's a complete and well-rounded package.
If you want a heavy-duty case but are in search of something a little less bulky, another great choice is the Encased Scorpio. It's built really well, makes the G7 easier to hold, and still offers more than enough ruggedness/durability to keep the phone safe.
