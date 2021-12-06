Best Heavy Duty Cases for Moto G7 in 2022

The Moto G7 is, without a doubt, one of the best phones in its price range. It brings a lot to the table for its small price tag, with one of the highlights being a glass design. There's no denying it looks great, but with just the right drop, it can be a shattered mess in the blink of an eye. Prevent that from happening with one of these heavy-duty cases.

Still can't decide?

For what it's worth, my personal favorite case on this list is the Poetic Guardian. It has everything you want in a rugged case, including 360-degree coverage for the Moto G7 and a screen protector that's built right into it. On top of that, the clear back allows the G7's design to shine through, and it comes in quite a few fun colors. Overall, it's a complete and well-rounded package.

If you want a heavy-duty case but are in search of something a little less bulky, another great choice is the Encased Scorpio. It's built really well, makes the G7 easier to hold, and still offers more than enough ruggedness/durability to keep the phone safe.