Best Moto G7 Cases in 2022

Introduced in 2019, Moto G7 continues to turn a lot of heads with its low price point and decent specs. However, like with any smartphone, we all need to find various ways to keep devices protected. These are some of the best Moto G7 cases, whether you're buying it new or are looking to swap your old one for something better.

Trusted brand Spigen Rugged Armor $11.99 at Amazon Spigen has been in the case game for quite some time, and the company is back at it with the vastly-popular Rugged Armor series. You get Spigen's Air Cushion technology for shock-absorption, along with the interior spider-web pattern, all in a great package. Full-body protection Poetic Guardian Series $14.95 at Amazon This full-body hybrid case from Poetic covers every corner of your Moto G7, including the screen, with its built-in screen protector. Plus, the rear of the case is clear, so you can still show off that shine glistening from your brand-new Moto G7. Clearly a winner Spigen Liquid Crystal $13 at Amazon Another awesome option from Spigen is the Liquid Crystal clear case. It's the ultimate minimalist case because of Spigen's slim-yet-protective design that uses the Air Cushion technology in the corners but is otherwise nearly invisible. You'll forget it's there until it saves your phone from a nasty drop. Protective flowers Ueokeird Slim Schockproof Floral Case $10 at Amazon This one's for those who like floral designs on their cases, but want to keep the Moto G7 protected against drops. This shockproof case from Ueokeird has a weird name but offers a unique design, along with a raised lip to keep your screen free from scratches. Back to nature Kwmobile Wooden Case $10 at Amazon This hard case in a dark brown walnut finish has a navigational compass design on the back. However, what's really neat about it is that because it's made with wood grain throughout, every case has a different grain pattern, making each option unique. Let's kick it Poetic Revolution Series $18.95 at Amazon Poetic is always a standout with great, protective cases, and the Revolution Series for the G7 is no different. This case sports a built-in kickstand, along with a built-in screen protector, offering a great way to keep your new phone safe from harm. Simple protection TUDIA Merge Series $12 at Amazon TUDIA is always good for making cases for Motorola phones, and the Merge series is an appealing choice because it has a slim and simple dual-layer design that looks stylish and protects at the same time. Choose from four available color combinations and keep your phone safe in style. Wallet case ICARECASE Vegan Leather Wallet $15 at Amazon There's something to be said about a great wallet case, and for the Moto G7, one of the best you can get comes from ICARECASE. Made of high-quality faux leather, this case features gorgeous stitching, card slots to hold up to three cards, and a magnetic closure to keep everything safe and secure. Barely there EGALO SlimThin Case $6 at Amazon Made of flexible silicone TPU, you won't even know this clear case is there, making it easy to show off the look of the phone itself. With a shock-absorbing frame, it is raised in the back to protect the camera while precise cutouts give you complete access to all ports and buttons. It's a super slim, lightweight, and unobtrusive option.

Time to make a decision

These are some of the best cases that you can find for the Moto G7, with some offering uber-protection, and others just plainly looking good. However, if you want the best of both worlds, you really can't go wrong with the Spigen Rugged Armor. This is a case we often recommend for just about every phone that comes out, and as it currently stands, it's one of the best you can buy for the Moto G7. From the design, protection, and price, it gets everything right.

We also recommend the Spigen Liquid Crystal if you're looking for a minimalist option that protects without distracting from the design of your phone. It's a consistently reliable case design that I trust with pretty much every phone I own.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, the Poetic Revolution is perfect for people that need as much durability as possible. Not only do we love the super-rugged design, but it also comes with a built-in screen protector that only sweetens the deal.