Best microSD Cards for Moto G Power & Moto G7 Power 2022
By Andrew Myrick published
Get extra storage for your Moto G Power and G7.
While the Moto G Power succeeded the G7 Power last year, both handsets are extremely capable as budget smartphones. And while they aren't the newest versions, they're still circulating. If you own one and are looking to maximize its capabilities, you can start with a memory card. The best Moto G and Moto G7 microSD cards will let you store much more on the devices, from photos and videos to apps and more. s
These are the best micro SD cards for your Moto G7 and G Power phones.
Samsung 64GB EVO Select
Top pick
Using a Samsung microSD card is a no-brainer considering the brand's reliability and product quality — not to mention the price. With read speeds of up to 95MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, you'll be able to record HD video straight to this card.
32GB Samsung Evo Plus Micro SDHC
A modest upgrade
Remember when 8GB of storage seemed like a lot? Well, you can add ample storage to your Moto G7 with this 32GB microSD. It also comes with a USB adapter, which makes it much easier to transfer files to and from your phone. How's that for one of the best Moto G7 microSD cards?
Kingston Canvas Select Plus 128GB
Solid value
This Class 10, UHS-I microSDXC card from Kingston features 128GB of capacity and advertises read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 80MB/s. Kingston's Canvas Select series is the fastest card Kingston offers and is ideal for shooting HD video, although you can save some extra coin with the Canvas Go cards.
PNY 128GB Elite Class 10 U1 MicroSD Flash Memory Card
Elite storage
PNY offers card sizes from 16GB to 512GB, but we'll highlight the 128GB microSD because it's basically the Goldilocks offering if you consider the capacity and price. 128GB is more than enough extra storage for the average user, and this card comes with a USB reader for easy data transfer.
SanDisk 256GB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card
256GB for less
With read speeds up to 100MB/s and write speeds up to 90MB/s, this 256GB card from SanDisk will let you record video in HD to your heart's content. SanDisk is a trusted brand for storage, and it has a lot of cards with smaller storage sizes available at comparable prices to the other choices on our list.
Samsung 512GB EVO Plus
Go all-in
The Moto G7 supports up to 512GB, and you want every extra gigabyte of storage you can get. We get it. Samsung offers the best value at this capacity with top-of-class read/write speeds. A worthwhile investment when you consider the money you saved by getting the Moto G7.
Patriot 256GB A1 / V30 Micro SD Card
Perfect for 4K
The Moto G7 Power is capable of recording 4K video at 30fps. The Patriot EP microSD card ensures your footage will remain safe from corruption and it also features 100MB/s read speeds, 80MB/s write speeds, and Patriot includes an adapter so you can transfer files later.
Lexar High-Performance 633x 128GB MicroSDXC
Solid and high-performing
Lexar makes some great microSD cards. The 633x is no exception, especially for those looking for a solid microSD card with a decent amount of storage. The 633x offers transfer speeds of up to 95MB/s while being able to store up to 36 hours of HD video or more than 67,000 photos.
PNY 512GB PRO Elite Class microSD
Another all-in pick
PNY's Pro Elite microSD card is one of the fastest available, thanks to its A2 rating for faster app performance. This allows your various apps to be installed on the card, saving that precious built-in storage. And the card is waterproof, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in a rainstorm and having your memory card malfunction.
What's the right amount of extra storage for you?
Only you really know how much storage you'll need because it's entirely based on the ways you use your phone. Some people just love to snap photos and selfies and want everything backed up onto a physical memory card, while others like to use microSD cards to sideload a ton of apps, games, and media onto their phones.
If you simply want to double the amount of storage on your phone, our top pick would be the Samsung EVO Select 64GB which offers the best value. While this card doesn't give you all the storage possible, it will certainly help keep your necessary files stored on your device, and not in the cloud or somewhere else.
And, if you want to go all out, you can grab the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus and never have to worry about running out of space again. Plus, you'll have a great microSD card that can be transferred to other devices you own in the future while holding onto whatever you had on the G Power or G7 Power.
Once you have found the right best Moto G7 microSD cards, don't forget to grab a protective case for the Moto G Power or a case for the Moto G7 Power to keep them running for years to come.
Andrew Myrick is a Senior Editor at Android Central. He enjoys everything to do with technology, including tablets, smartphones, and everything in between. Perhaps his favorite past-time is collecting different headphones, even if they all end up in the same drawer.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.