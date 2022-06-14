Best microSD Cards for Moto G Power & Moto G7 Power 2022

While the Moto G Power succeeded the G7 Power last year, both handsets are extremely capable as budget smartphones. And while they aren't the newest versions, they're still circulating. If you own one and are looking to maximize its capabilities, you can start with a memory card. The best Moto G and Moto G7 microSD cards will let you store much more on the devices, from photos and videos to apps and more. s

These are the best micro SD cards for your Moto G7 and G Power phones.

What's the right amount of extra storage for you?

Only you really know how much storage you'll need because it's entirely based on the ways you use your phone. Some people just love to snap photos and selfies and want everything backed up onto a physical memory card, while others like to use microSD cards to sideload a ton of apps, games, and media onto their phones.

If you simply want to double the amount of storage on your phone, our top pick would be the Samsung EVO Select 64GB which offers the best value. While this card doesn't give you all the storage possible, it will certainly help keep your necessary files stored on your device, and not in the cloud or somewhere else.

And, if you want to go all out, you can grab the Samsung 512GB EVO Plus and never have to worry about running out of space again. Plus, you'll have a great microSD card that can be transferred to other devices you own in the future while holding onto whatever you had on the G Power or G7 Power.

Once you have found the right best Moto G7 microSD cards, don't forget to grab a protective case for the Moto G Power or a case for the Moto G7 Power to keep them running for years to come.