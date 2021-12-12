Best Moto G7 Power Cases 2022

Announced alongside the Moto G7 in early 2019, the G7 Power is a bit beefier than its brethren thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, which should last for days. As with any smartphone, you'll want to make sure it's protected, and we have you covered with a selection of the best Moto G7 Power cases.

Best options for you

The Moto G7 Power might not be the newest phone in the line-up but it still has some legs. If you're not ready yet to upgrade to a newer model like the Moto G Power but would rather keep your current phone going for as long as possible, you'll need one of the best Moto G7 Power cases.

For those out there who don't want to add a lot of bulk to their G7 Power, we would recommend looking at the Spigen Rugged Armor. This is a no-brainer since Spigen is one of the best in the business, and you know you're going to get an excellent case for your new phone.

On the other hand, if you need more protection than most, the Poetic Full Body Armor is likely for you. This case is made from polycarbonate and TPU, offering as much protection as possible. And it even comes with a built-in screen protector, so you'll have some cash to spare for more accessories, like a microSD card to expand storage.