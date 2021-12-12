Best Moto G7 Power Cases 2022
Announced alongside the Moto G7 in early 2019, the G7 Power is a bit beefier than its brethren thanks to its 5,000mAh battery, which should last for days. As with any smartphone, you'll want to make sure it's protected, and we have you covered with a selection of the best Moto G7 Power cases.
Spigen Rugged Armor Case
Spigen is one of the best case-makers around, due to its reliability and customer support. The company has finally released a fan-favorite for the G7 Power with the new Rugged Armor case. This offers a considerable amount of protection without adding too much bulk.
Poetic Full-Body Armor
Poetic makes some of the best cases in the business, and the company has released its Full-Body Armor case for the G7 Power. This case comes in two pieces, with the back case made of polycarbonate and TPU, and a front polycarbonate shell, including a built-in screen protector.
PUSHIMEI Transparent Case
This is one of those barely-there cases that still lets you view all of the design wonders of the actual phone while providing premium protection through a built-in air pocket anti-shock system for the four corners. It provides great shock absorption while the raised corners help protect the screen from scratches and cracks.
Ghostek Covert Clear Case
The Ghostek Covert Ultra-Thin clear case has been drop tested and will keep your G7 Power protected from falls up to 6.5 feet. This is done with the reinforced, shock-absorbing corners, along with the scratch-resistant clear back, which still gives you access to the fingerprint scanner.
SKTGSLAMY Clear Case
You want to show off that new fancy phone you just picked up, right? Look no further than the SKTGSLAMY Clear Case. The thin TPU shows off your new G7 Power in its full glory, while still sporting a slim profile and protecting your new phone from scuffs, scrapes, and slippery drops.
OtterBox Commuter LITE Case
OtterBox makes some of the best cases on the market, and the Commuter LITE series stands out. This case is not as thick as other OtterBox offerings, but still offers a soft inner shell and a hard outer shell to protect the G7 Power.
32nd Leather Book Wallet
Sometimes a functional case is better than one that looks good, but 32nd Shop takes this a step further with its wallet folio case, which is both good-looking and practical. There's a single card slot, along with a pocket for your cash, and you can easily fold back the front flap if you want to prop up your G7 Power for a chill sesh.
Rebex Tough Case With Rotating Ring Stand
This versatile case not only features dual layers of protection, but it also has a ring holder you can use for a more secure grip while doing things like taking selfies. It also has a 360-degree kickstand so you can watch movies or make video calls hands-free, and a built-in magnetic metal plate for mounting the case in your car (with a compatible magnetic mount).
ANLI Mandala Cover
The ANLI Moto G7 Power Mandala Cover looks absolutely gorgeous, but there are also two other color options for you to choose from. Between the PC and TPU layers, your G7 Power is sure to be protected throughout all your activities. The ports are also just slightly oversized, so you can easily plug in your charger or headphones.
BENTOBEN Rugged Soft TPU Case
Get funky and show off your bold personal style with this dual-layer case that includes a hard back and soft TPU bumper. It comes in cool color options like this purple nebula pattern that is sure to get the phone noticed, not to mention stand out among a sea of boring black or solid color cases.
Lovpec Ring Holder Case
It's one thing for a case to have enough grip to make sure it stays in your hand, but there are still some times when something like a PopSocket would be useful. The Lovpec Ring Holder helps to solve this with the built-in ring found on the back of the case to help improve your grip while doubling as a kickstand.
Poetic Revolution Case
The Poetic Revolution case is rather impressive given its military-grade drop-protection rating, along with the built-in screen protector. Plus, this case sports a built-in kickstand so that you can sit back and enjoy some movies on your lunch break.
Encased Thin Armor
With the Thin Armor from Encased, you get a unique combination when pairing the case and the holster. Normally, the case itself has a hard shell, which then clips in, but Encased opted to use a flexible TPU shell all the way around. Nonetheless, the holster has a spring-loaded quick release, and the clip itself can withstand damage from a direct drop.
Poetic Affinity
Poetic's Affinity case offers an interesting honeycomb pattern across the back of the case, which aims to assist with shock absorption. This case is also completely clear, so you can continue showing off your G7 Power without hiding it beneath a case.
LuckyMi Armor Case
When it comes to using the LuckyMi Armor Case, you can rest easy knowing that the case is precisely cut to fit your G7 Power. This gives you responsive feedback for your buttons, along with perfectly aligned cutouts for your ports, speakers, and cameras. Plus, you get the added benefit of a built-in dust guard on the bottom to keep your charging port free from any dust or pocket lint.
Best options for you
The Moto G7 Power might not be the newest phone in the line-up but it still has some legs. If you're not ready yet to upgrade to a newer model like the Moto G Power but would rather keep your current phone going for as long as possible, you'll need one of the best Moto G7 Power cases.
For those out there who don't want to add a lot of bulk to their G7 Power, we would recommend looking at the Spigen Rugged Armor. This is a no-brainer since Spigen is one of the best in the business, and you know you're going to get an excellent case for your new phone.
On the other hand, if you need more protection than most, the Poetic Full Body Armor is likely for you. This case is made from polycarbonate and TPU, offering as much protection as possible. And it even comes with a built-in screen protector, so you'll have some cash to spare for more accessories, like a microSD card to expand storage.
