Best Moto G7 Play Cases 2022

Introduced alongside the rest of the Moto G7 family back in 2019, the G7 Play sported the smallest display of the group, making it much easier to handle while still giving you a lot of the same features and specs as the other devices. And whether you're buying this device now or have been sporting it for a while, it's still important to keep the precious phone protected. Here are our picks for the best Moto G7 Play cases.

What would we use

Just because the Moto G7 Play is a budget phone doesn't mean that it isn't worth protecting. Sure, you'll find more cases for some of the more popular models in the line, like the Moto G7 Power. But there are still plenty on the market for the G7 Play and its other G7 siblings. And the best Moto G7 Play cases will meet your particular needs.

If you're a fan of slim cases that offer minimal bulk to your phone, then the Sunnyw Ultra-Thin TPU Case is for you. This case includes raised bezels to keep your screen and camera away from being scratched. Additionally, the case itself has a matte feel, making it easy to keep your grip on the Moto G7 Play as you go through the day.

For those who don't care about bulk and want the best protection, the Encased Scorpio is likely for you. Of course, you can throw your phone on your hip to keep your pockets free, but these combinations will also protect your G7 Play from any harm that may come its way.

But if you really want to make an impression and fashion is a top priority alongside protecting the device, the Caka Starry Night Glitter Case might be the option for you thanks to its bold and playful design.