Best Moto G7 Play Cases 2022
By Andrew Myrick , Christine Persaud published
Introduced alongside the rest of the Moto G7 family back in 2019, the G7 Play sported the smallest display of the group, making it much easier to handle while still giving you a lot of the same features and specs as the other devices. And whether you're buying this device now or have been sporting it for a while, it's still important to keep the precious phone protected. Here are our picks for the best Moto G7 Play cases.
Sunnyw Ultra-Thin TPU Case
Slim cases are popular since they keep the bulkiness of your already-hefty smartphone down. The Sunnyw Slim case offers a compact construction, along with raised bezels and tactile button covers for the best all-around experience.
Encased Scorpio
It's essential to have excellent protection, but a case with a holster is always a plus. The Encased Scorpio Case offers not only an easy way to have your phone handy on your hip, but the holster also sports a built-in kickstand. That allows you to prop up your Moto G7 Play to watch some YouTube or Netflix on the go.
CaseRoo Carbon Fiber Protection Cover
The Carbon Fiber case from CaseRoo is your more traditional protective case, but that might be just what you're looking for. This G7 Play case offers not only shock absorption but also slip-resistance and heat-dissipation. All of this for a super low cost.
Ghostek Dual Layer Case with Holster
The Ghostek Dual-Layer case features military-grade protection with a hard frame and a soft TPU inner shell. There's even a kickstand built into the back of the case, and if you want to keep your pockets free, Ghostek includes a swivel belt clip. If you want some variety, this case comes in three different colors.
OtterBox Commuter LITE
OtterBox is a leading brand for protective cases and for good reason as the reliability is off the charts. The Commuter LITE case for the G7 Play is a fantastic option as it offers dual-layers of protection without adding much bulk.
Speck Products Presidio Lite
When it comes to protecting your smartphone, it's crucial to have a tough outer shell, along with some type of screen protection. The Speck Products Presidio Lite has all of this and more with its polycarbonate outer-shell, silicone inner layer, and included a tempered glass screen protector.
32nd Classic Series Leather Book Wallet Cover
Fashion and function are essential in today's busy world, and the 32nd Classic Series Leather Book Wallet Cover takes care of both with ease. Plus, when you flip the case open, there are three slots for credit or ID cards, and a pocket for cash or receipts.
Caka Starry Night Glitter Case
Who doesn't want to show off their new phone in a unique way? This Glitter Bling case from Caka will definitely turn plenty of heads once you slap it on your G7 Play. This case not only will draw the attention of your peers, but sports a shock-absorption design with a hardback shell and a soft, TPU, inner cover.
Evocel EvoGuard
Evocel's EvoGuard case comes in five different colors, but this case is definitely for those who tend to beat up their phones. There is a thick outer shell, which adds quite a bit of bulk but can withstand just about anything you throw at it. Evocel even includes a tempered glass screen protector, giving you 360 degrees of defense.
Poetic Affinity Hybrid Bumper Cover
Instead of relying on multiple pieces to keep the G7 Play protected, the Poetic Affinity case sports an anti-slip texture for improved grip, along with raised edges to protect the display. On the inside, there is a unique honeycomb pattern that aims to help keep your device protected if it tumbles towards the ground.
Rebex Armor with Rotating Ring Kickstand
If you are trying to keep your phone in your hands, then you might opt for a PopSocket or something similar. With the Rebex Armor Case, you don't need to do that as there is a ring built into the back of the case, which doubles as a kickstand.
Poetic Full-Body Guardian Case
The Poetic Full-Body Guardian case is comprised of two pieces with the back piece made of a polycarbonate back, TPU lining, and bumpers. The front snaps into the back case and includes a built-in screen protector so that your G7 Play is fully-protected.
Ghostek Covert Case
Ghostek's Covert Case for the Moto G7 Play is ultra-slim while providing re-inforced corners for extra protection. The case is rated for withstanding drops up to almost 6-feet and has an anti-slip texture so it won't fall out of your hands.
CoverON Slim Hybrid
The problem with some cases is that the buttons end up getting mushy over time, making it difficult to press them. That won't be an issue with CoverON's Slim Hybrid case, as there are metal buttons providing better feedback and removing the worry about them going mushy over time. The case itself has a hybrid dual-layer design, along with three different (and fun) colors to choose from.
What would we use
Just because the Moto G7 Play is a budget phone doesn't mean that it isn't worth protecting. Sure, you'll find more cases for some of the more popular models in the line, like the Moto G7 Power. But there are still plenty on the market for the G7 Play and its other G7 siblings. And the best Moto G7 Play cases will meet your particular needs.
If you're a fan of slim cases that offer minimal bulk to your phone, then the Sunnyw Ultra-Thin TPU Case is for you. This case includes raised bezels to keep your screen and camera away from being scratched. Additionally, the case itself has a matte feel, making it easy to keep your grip on the Moto G7 Play as you go through the day.
For those who don't care about bulk and want the best protection, the Encased Scorpio is likely for you. Of course, you can throw your phone on your hip to keep your pockets free, but these combinations will also protect your G7 Play from any harm that may come its way.
But if you really want to make an impression and fashion is a top priority alongside protecting the device, the Caka Starry Night Glitter Case might be the option for you thanks to its bold and playful design.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.