Few brands are as instantly recognizable in the mobile photography space as Moment, whose lenses and cases work together to give your phone more flexible optics than it was originally built with. You can add an ultra-wide lens to your Pixel 4, a telephoto to your iPhone 11, an anamorphic lens to … well, any supported phone — the sky's the limit.
This Black Friday weekend, Moment is running a site-wide sale on those lenses and even some of its partners' products, making it cheaper than ever to up your phone photography game. We've rounded up the very best deals on Moment's site to save you some time.
Starter Set - Two Lenses
If you aren't already invested in any of Moment's products, this starter set is the perfect way to dive in. You can grab a high-quality case for most recent Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google devices, then pick any two of Moment's five lenses — anamorphic, fisheye, macro, telephoto, or wide. You also get a brush pen for cleaning those lenses — all for 14% off.
Launching point
Moment Starter Set
A great introduction to Moment Lenses
The Starter Set gives you everything you need to start taking next-level photos and videos with any of a wide range of modern flagships. The lenses are built terrifically well, and the shots you can get with them are stunning.
$154.96
$179.97 14% off
Fisheye 14mm Lens
Moment just launched its Fisheye 14mm earlier this week, but it's already available for 25% off to help kick off sales. It's a bit wider than Moment's previous 15mm fisheye, and makes use of higher-quality optics to ensure sharper imaging from edge to edge.
Sharp and wide
Moment Fisheye 14mm Lens
The latest lens in the lineup
Moment's new Fisheye 14mm Lens promises a sharp look across the entire image, and lets in 25% more light than the previous 15mm option. It mounts right onto any of Moment's cases, and works with recent flagships like the Pixel 4, Galaxy S10, and iPhone 11.
$89.99
$119.99 25% off
Pixel Photo Case
Most of Moment's cases are seeing some kind of Black Friday discount, but Pixel owners are getting an especially good deal with a whopping 40% off of either the black canvas or walnut wood cases. Best of all, it doesn't matter which Pixel you own; this deal covers everything from the Pixel 4 all the way back to the OG.
Canvas or wood
Moment Pixel Photo Case
A great case, even without lenses
Moment's Photo Cases add a nice grip to your phone to keep it from slipping out of your hand, and offers plenty of protection in case it happens anyway. You also get routing for a wrist strap, and of course, there are mounts for attaching any of Moment's lenses to your Pixel.
$23.99
$39.99 40% off
ROV Mobile Traveler
Nothing adds a touch of professionalism to your cinematic video like a slider shot. Rhino is one of the most trusted brands when it comes to video sliders, and the ROV lets you mount your phone, then pairs with it over Bluetooth to let you control the speed and duration of your slide.
Effortless slides
Rhino ROV Mobile Traveler
A portable automated slider for your phone
Slider shots are all the rage when it comes to video, and with the ROV you can mount your phone in an instant, then control exactly how long of a sliding shot you want to achieve with motorized movements. The ROV pairs perfectly with a set of Moment lenses, too!
$279.99
$349.99 20% off
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L v1
The Everyday Backpack has been a favorite amongst the Android Central team for a number of years, and with good reason — it's a well-made, durable bag that's weatherproof, customizable, and built with easy access in mind. The adjustable dividers inside let you configure the bag any way you like, and even though the second generation is out now, the v1 is still a terrific bag.
Fan favorite
Peak Design Everyday Backpack 20L v1
One of the most popular backpacks out there
Peak Design makes incredibly high-quality and customizable bags, and the Everyday Backpack allows you to rearrange the internal dividers to fit your daily carry. The MagLatch top is both convenient and theft-deterrent, and allows you to expand the capacity of the bag by another 8 liters.
$207.99
$259.99 20% off
