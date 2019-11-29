Few brands are as instantly recognizable in the mobile photography space as Moment, whose lenses and cases work together to give your phone more flexible optics than it was originally built with. You can add an ultra-wide lens to your Pixel 4, a telephoto to your iPhone 11, an anamorphic lens to … well, any supported phone — the sky's the limit.

This Black Friday weekend, Moment is running a site-wide sale on those lenses and even some of its partners' products, making it cheaper than ever to up your phone photography game. We've rounded up the very best deals on Moment's site to save you some time.

Starter Set - Two Lenses

If you aren't already invested in any of Moment's products, this starter set is the perfect way to dive in. You can grab a high-quality case for most recent Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Google devices, then pick any two of Moment's five lenses — anamorphic, fisheye, macro, telephoto, or wide. You also get a brush pen for cleaning those lenses — all for 14% off.