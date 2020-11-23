The Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera isn't just one of the best wire-free security cameras you can buy but t's also one of the brightest. Light it up now for $60 less than usual!

This Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera Black Friday deal is the best way to equip your home with an illuminating smart camera that doesn't require any wires. Arlo regularly makes it to our list of best wireless cameras , and this special version of the Arlo Pro 3 features a massive floodlight on it that'll scare anything off that moves in the night.

Arlo makes some of the best wireless cameras in the industry, and the Arlo Pro 3 Floodlight Camera is one of the best choices you could make for outdoor home security. The unique floodlight design that flanks both sides of the camera emits a whopping 2,000 lumens of brightness, or roughly 2.5x more brightness than the average lightbulb. When paired with the Outdoor Magnetic Charging Cable, that brightness is boosted to a stupefying 3,000 lumens!

That camera in the middle of those brilliant lights is the same phenomenal Arlo Pro 3 camera that many people have come to know and love. In addition to the incredibly crisp and clean 2K HDR video it records, you'll seldom have to charge it thanks to the rated six-month battery life. It also supports both infrared black and white night vision, as well as full-color night vision because of the extra light it can create.

Since it has a built-in rechargeable battery, you won't even need to worry about keeping spare AA batteries around for later, either. When paired with an Arlo Base Station, you'll be able to store videos locally on flash storage, or subscribe to an Arlo Smart Plan for cloud storage and advanced motion notifications.