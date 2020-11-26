Looking to buy a tablet for Black Friday? Then you'll want to take a look at the 8th-gen iPad. The tablet debuted just two months ago and is picking up its first discount for Black Friday. The 32GB model is now available for just $280, a full $50 discount from its $330 retail price.

The 8th-gen iPad features upgraded hardware in the form of the A12 Bionic chipset while retaining the same design as its predecessor. There's plenty to like here, and the fact that you're getting $50 off a brand new tablet makes it one of the best Black Friday tablet deals. The 128GB model is down to $360, a $70 discount.

The 8th-gen iPad doesn't change things too much from its predecessor, but it does offer exciting upgrades in a few key areas. The 10.2-inch screen has a resolution of 2160 x 1620 and you'll find the familiar Touch ID button on the bottom bezel.

The A12 Bionic is where things get interesting, because the chipset delivers massive gains in performance across the board. You also get support for Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard, making the iPad that much more versatile. The iPad comes with iPadOS 14 out of the box, and you get to access all the new features, including Scribble, better handwriting recognition, and so much more.

The iPad ticks all the right boxes, and the software is miles ahead of what Android tablets offer. Google really hasn't paid much attention to tablets in the last two years, and the result is that the iPad is the go-to choice if you're looking for a tablet that takes full advantage of all the screen real estate. With the latest iPad now on sale for just $280, getting your hands on one just became that much more affordable.