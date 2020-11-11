The latest Walmart Black Friday sale kicks off tonight, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. Eastern. This will include a whole bunch of new deals we haven't seen before, including many of the price drops listed in the Walmart Black Friday ad. One such deal is the Klipsch The One II speaker , which is going to be down to $148 when the deals start. The speaker regularly sells for $198, and the $50 discount is one of the best we've ever seen.

This deal goes live at 7 p.m. Eastern on Nov. 11. It's one of several new deals at Walmart as part of its early Black Friday sale. Get ready for savings on a ton of gear even before the big Black Friday sale later this month.

Klipsch has a long, solid history of amazing audio. The One II speaker definitely fits the bill, too, with a style that's as good as the internals. The design includes luxury materials like real wood veneer and tactile spun switches and knobs. The Heritage Wireless series includes classic designs from the legacy of Klipsch while still blending in those powerful acoustics.

This speaker is turntable ready. It has a built-in switchable phono preamp and a dual RCA input connection. You can basically connect any sort of turntable directly to The One II and connect any analog device using the RCA outputs. Look at a modern turntable like the Denon DP-400 for a great way to listen to some vinyls.

You can also connect to this speaker with Bluetooth 4.0 wireless technology. Stream internet music services like Pandora or Spotify and listen to your favorite tunes that way, too. Works with any mobile device so you can even stream locally stored audio.