Bose is one of the most widely known brands for high-end audio. Regardless of whether it's speakers or headphones, Bose knows audio. The QuietComfort 35's catapulted the brand to become one of the best wireless headphones on the market, and the new Bose QuietComfort 45 continue that legacy. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, now is the perfect time to pick up a pair of these headphones at $50 off!
While Bose didn't completely overhaul the QC 35's when it released the QC 45 in September 2021, it didn't have to. Because the predecessor was so good, to begin with, all that was needed were some well-thought-out tweaks to make the QuietComfort 45's a success. Things like improving the battery life, shaving off a few ounces, and upgrading the charging port to USB-C were some of the improvements that were made.
The QC 45 keeps the iconic design of the QuietComfort 35, including the super comfortable leather earcups. When it comes to using the headphones, the QC 45 has physical buttons to power on the headset and for playback and volume controls. You can use the headphones in a wired fashion when you want to conserve battery life thanks to the included 3.5mm audio jack.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 is a fantastic choice for your wireless headphone needs, from its enviable comfort to the phenomenal noise cancelation features.
One of the features that help the Bose QuietComfort 45 stand out from other wireless headphones is noise cancelation. You'll have full control over the level of noise isolation, whether it's all of the outside noise, just a little, or somewhere in between. There's the helpful transparency mode when you want to hear your tunes but still hear what is going on around you. However you choose to enjoy your audio, the Bose QuietComfort 45 handles it all — comfortably.
