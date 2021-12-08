Bose is one of the most widely known brands for high-end audio. Regardless of whether it's speakers or headphones, Bose knows audio. The QuietComfort 35's catapulted the brand to become one of the best wireless headphones on the market, and the new Bose QuietComfort 45 continue that legacy. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, now is the perfect time to pick up a pair of these headphones at $50 off!

While Bose didn't completely overhaul the QC 35's when it released the QC 45 in September 2021, it didn't have to. Because the predecessor was so good, to begin with, all that was needed were some well-thought-out tweaks to make the QuietComfort 45's a success. Things like improving the battery life, shaving off a few ounces, and upgrading the charging port to USB-C were some of the improvements that were made.